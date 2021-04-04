Antonio Rudiger sent in from training after clash with Kepa Arrizabalaga

Antonio Rudiger was involved in a training ground bust-up with Kepa Arrizabalaga (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Antonio Rudiger was sent in early from training on Sunday following a heated exchange with team-mate Kepa Arrizabalaga, the PA news agency understands.

Tempers flared at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground during Sunday’s training session after Saturday’s shock 5-2 home defeat to West Brom, in which both players were among the substitutes.

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa reacted to Rudiger’s late challenge during a small-sided training game and the two players shoved each other as tempers flared.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel intervened quickly and Germany defender Rudiger was sent back to the changing rooms to cool down.

It is understood Rudiger has since apologised to Kepa and Tuchel considers the matter closed.

It has been reported earlier this season that Rudiger had clashed on more than one occasion with Cesar Azpilicueta during training.

Rudiger lost his place in the starting line-up during the closing stages of Frank Lampard’s tenure as Chelsea boss, but has regained his place and played a key role under Tuchel.

The incident followed a heated argument between Reece James and fellow defender Azpilicueta in the Stamford Bridge dressing room after the defeat to West Brom.

The Blues will bid to bounce back from their first defeat in 15 games under Tuchel on Wednesday when they play Porto in the away leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

PA Media