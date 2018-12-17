Antonio Rudiger has revealed he is not in talks with Chelsea over a new contract.

Antonio Rudiger has revealed he is not in talks with Chelsea over a new contract.

Antonio Rudiger sees no reason to seek a new contract at Chelsea

The defender had been rumoured to be thrashing out a new deal with the Blues, but the German insists he is happy with his current terms.

The 25-year-old has almost four years to run on his existing Stamford Bridge contract and maintained he is very happy with that status quo.

When asked if he is discussing new terms with Chelsea, Rudiger replied: “That’s not the case to be honest.

Antonio Rudiger, pictured, sees no reason to seek a new Chelsea contract (Steven Paston/PA)

“There’s no need, because I still have three-and-a-half years to go.

“There’s no speaking between me and the club. It’s also not necessary at the moment either with three-and-a-half years to go.”

Chelsea held onto fourth place in the Premier League table with Sunday’s 2-1 win at Brighton, where Eden Hazard teed up Pedro before netting himself.

Hazard now boasts a direct hand in 17 goals in 16 league matches this term, already more than his combined goals and assists total from last season.

He's really doing a fantastic job. He's a leader, he's a good example, not by speaking, but by doing, so he's very good Antonio Rudiger on Eden Hazard “He's really doing a fantastic job. He's a leader, he's a good example, not by speaking, but by doing, so he's very good” https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/antonio-rudiger-sees-no-reason-to-seek-a-new-contract-at-chelsea-37633052.html “He's really doing a fantastic job. He's a leader, he's a good example, not by speaking, but by doing, so he's very good” https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/antonio-rudiger-sees-no-reason-to-seek-a-new-contract-at-chelsea-37633052.html

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has challenged the playmaker to find the net 40 times this campaign, but Rudiger insists the 27-year-old is just as happy creating as he is scoring.

“He doesn’t have too much ego, so if he sees someone in a better position he plays them in, and that’s fair enough,” said Rudiger.

“The way he’s playing is fantastic. We all know what he’s capable of and I’m happy for him. Every position he plays he makes a statement, he’s strong.

“He’s really doing a fantastic job. He’s a leader, he’s a good example, not by speaking, but by doing, so he’s very good.”

Winning smiles in the Chelsea dressing room! 😀 #BHACHE pic.twitter.com/8wKH146P26 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 16, 2018

Hazard operated as a false nine at Brighton as Sarri kept target man Olivier Giroud on the bench with Alvaro Morata sidelined through knee trouble.

The Belgian favours a role on the wing, and has never hidden those feelings, but continues to excel wherever he is deployed.

Chelsea defender David Luiz insisted Hazard will keep on producing, no matter the role he is asked to fulfil.

“Intelligent players can play anywhere, he’s a top player, a world-class player,” said Luiz. “So it doesn’t matter which position he is on the pitch, he’s intelligent and knows what to do.”

👊 Pushed hard but it wasn't to be this afternoon.



Next up, @afcbournemouth...#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RwRCOltNCE — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) December 16, 2018

Bernardo’s knock down laid on Brighton’s goal for Solly March, setting up a tense finale.

The Brazilian full-back revealed his pride at warming to his south-coast task.

“I’m pleased that I have a good level and can prove myself against hard opponents, I’m really proud of myself,” Bernardo told Brighton’s official club website.

“It was difficult, but that’s why I came to this league. I wanted to prove that I’m a player capable of playing against such players and I feel like I did a good job.”

Press Association