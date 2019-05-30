Antonio Conte tipped for Italian Milan after Italian club sack Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti has been sacked as Inter Milan boss, the Serie A club have announced.

Despite securing Champions League football for next season following their 2-1 victory over Empoli on the final day of the campaign, Spalletti's two-year reign has come to an end.

Inter edged out city rivals AC Milan to claim fourth place in Serie A, but the Nerazzurri finished 21 points behind runaway champions Juventus and failed to advance from the Champions League group stages.

The decision will heighten speculation surrounding former Juve and Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte, who has been linked with the Inter post in recent weeks.

A statement on the club's website read: "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Luciano Spalletti is no longer head coach of the first team.

"The club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together."

The former Roma boss guided Inter to fourth place during his first season in charge, which ended a seven-year exile from the Champions League.

However, Spalletti stripped the captaincy from top goalscorer Mauro Icardi, who did not play for nearly two months as a result of their falling out, and the club failed to mount a meaningful challenge in either Europe or the Coppa Italia.

Press Association