Antonio Conte interrupted by his wife during press conference

Antonio Conte’s press conference to preview Chelsea ’s trip to Burnley was interrupted by a phone call from his wife.

Antonio Conte’s press conference to preview Chelsea’s trip to Burnley was interrupted by a phone call from his wife.

The Chelsea manager, whose future remains the subject of speculation amid their struggles to secure a top-four finish, has often cut a frustrated figure in front of the media this season due to the Blues’ lack of progress and at what he considers a lack of investment in his squad.

Unusually, when his phone then rang and he had to turn it off to prevent further interruption, a wide smile appeared across his face and he began to laugh. “It was my wife,” the 48-year-old said. “Always in the worst moment. I’m sorry.

“You can give me a fine! I’m sorry, because I would be annoyed if it happened to one of you.” Antonio Conte File Photo Chelsea visit Burnley in the knowledge that victory will reduce the gap to fourth-placed Tottenham to five points.

On Sunday they face Southampton, who they overcame 3-2 last week in the Premier League, at Wembley in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Press Association