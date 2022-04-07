Antonio Conte hails Matt Doherty as ‘a good example for everyone’ at Tottenham

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has hailed the attitude of Ireland international Matt Doherty as "an example to everyone" for the manner in which he turned around his career at Spurs.

Doherty has excelled for the London side in recent weeks, a three-game winning streak which has Spurs up to fourth in the Premier League table. But at the midway point of the season Doherty appeared to have no future there, a nadir for the Dubliner under Conte when he was replaced at half time, after a rare start, in a League Cup defeat to Chelsea, while Doherty recently spoke of his disappointment at failing to even make the bench for a European tie.

Conte has revealed that Doherty was not in his plans early in his reign but the former Bohemians man has seen a revival, with a goal in last week's 5-1 win over Newcastle United.

"Matthew is the typical player that is showing big improvement,” Conte said.

"If you remember at the start he didn't play a lot with me because at that moment I think he didn't deserve to play.

"Then he worked very hard. He is a really good guy and in every training session you see the desire and the will to improve himself," the Italian said today.

"He has a great mentality, many times when players don't play a lot they go down mentally. Instead he has shown me to be strong and shown me 'I do what you want, I am going to improve and when I am ready I want to play'.

"He has shown me that not with talking, but with attitude and behaviour. He is playing very well and with great confidence and I am very happy for him. It's a good example for everyone," Conte added.