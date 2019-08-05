UK anti-racism group Kick It Out have released a statement after Irish international James McClean and the sister of Cyrus Christie were abused at their respective Championship matches last weekend.

Anti-racism group Kick It Out release statement in support of Irish stars Cyrus Christie and James McClean

Christie reported that his sister was assaulted and racially abused by two Fulham supporters after the Cottagers' 1-0 defeat at Oakwell.

Fulham have launched an investigation into the incident, while Christie tweeted: "To the Fulham fan that decided to hit my sister at the game today and his wife who justified his action with racist remarks I hope your proud of yourself and feel like a big man.

"You'll get what's coming to you. Regardless how you felt about the result your actions are shameful."

“On the first weekend of the season, these incidents should be a reminder for everyone in football - racism and discrimination cannot be ignored."



Following multiple reports of discrimination involving players across the @EFL, we have issued a statement: https://t.co/OptxcGiBi1 pic.twitter.com/P5bmUOetTm — Kick It Out (@kickitout) August 5, 2019

Meanwhile, during Stoke's 2-1 defeat at home to Queens Park Rangers, McClean was also on the receiving end of abuse.

Derry-born McClean has been verbally abused in the past over his refusal to wear a remembrance poppy during commemorations throughout the United Kingdom to remember the British army soldiers who died in World War 1.

Kick It Out reported that they received "multiple reports of discrimination involving players across the EFL (English Football League)" on the opening weekend of the season.

Other incidents involved abuse directed at Southend's Theo Robinson and Barnsley's Bambo Diaby.

James McClean has been verbally abused over his refusal to wear a poppy

