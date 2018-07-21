Anthony Stokes signs for Iranian side Tractor Sazi

Former Hibs and Celtic striker Stokes had been training with St Mirren and it appeared he would sign with the Scottish side before completing his move to the Persian Gulf.

The Dubliner's most recent team was with Apollon Smyrni in Greece but that ended badly when he was disciplined for going AWOL after just four days.

Fellow Irishman Eamon Zayed previously played in the Iranian league with Aluminium Hormozgan in 2013.

Online Editors