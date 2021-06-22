Anthony Stokes set to play in Shamrock Rovers trial game as Stephen Bradley mulls contract offer

Shamrock Rovers could offer former Ireland striker Anthony Stokes a route back to football after a spell away from the game.

Dubliner Stokes (32) has been a free agent since he quit Scottish side Livingston last year and has not played a game in 16 months, but he has been spending time in Dublin and was put in touch with Premier Division champions Rovers.

A source close to the player confirmed that Stokes plans to play for the Hoops in a trial game, behind closed doors, in Dublin this evening and manager Stephen Bradley will mull over a contract offer for the ex-Celtic star. Stokes is believed to have interest from clubs in Turkey and Scotland but a move back to Dublin also appeals to the forward, who was previously at the Shelbourne academy.

Rory Gaffney, Aaron Greene and Graham Burke are the senior strikers on the Hoops' books this season but Bradley is said to be eager to increase his options and is keen to assess Stokes' fitness ahead of a busy summer which sees Rovers play Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League next month.

Stokes has not played a game since February 2020, when he left Iranian side Persepolis. After his stint in Iran, which was cut short due to Covid-19, he did sign for Scottish side Livingston last summer but left without playing a game for the club.

Last capped in 2014, Stokes has had an unsettled club career for some time. After his contract with Hibs was cancelled in January 2018, Stokes has had short spells with clubs in Greece, Iran, Turkey, Iran (again) and Scotland.