Anthony Stokes on the move again after deal with Turkish club ends

The 31-year-old had been in Turkey, with Adana Demirspor, since last summer, having had spells in Scotland, Greece and Iran in the previous year, but he will not see out his two-year deal as the club confirmed today that he was no longer their player.

"The contract of Anthony Stokes was terminated after a report of the club's technical committee and the decision of the board of directors," the club said.

The much-travelled Dubliner, who was linked with Shamrock Rovers last summer, is expected to return to his Scottish base ahead of the next move of his controversial career.

Stokes left Athens outfit Apollon Smyrni after only four appearances last year, the club threatening legal action after he failed to report for training.

His next move was to Iranian club, Tractor Sazi, then managed by former Wales boss John Toshack, and while the fans at the club took to Stokes, that also ended in controversy.

Tractor Sazi took a case to FIFA after Stokes' transfer to Turkey was announced in the summer, claiming that he was still their player, and Stokes' move to Turkey was held up.

He finally made his debut for Adana Demirspor in September but after one goal in six appearances, his time there is up.

Stokes was last capped at senior level against the USA in 2014.

Online Editors