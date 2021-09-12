Anthony Scully strengthens claim for Ireland call up with two goals and three assists in classy display

In-form Anthony Scully has strengthened his claims for a call-up to Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad following a brilliant solo performance in Lincoln’s 5-1 League One victory over Cambridge.

Scully, a former U-21 international with Kenny, has scored nine times in all competitions for the Imps so far this season after he bagged two high-quality goals yesterday.

The 22-year-old also assisted in Lincoln’s three other goals to give Ireland boss Kenny something to think about ahead of Ireland’s trip to Azerbaijan next month.

Michael Appleton praised his Lincoln side and Scully for their clinical display in a 5-1 win at Cambridge.

Anthony Scully's first goal today 🇮🇪@AnthonyScully_ pic.twitter.com/xfD2kiGa42 — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) September 11, 2021

Anthony Scully's 2ed goal today 🇮🇪@AnthonyScully_ pic.twitter.com/THgR9vjkO2 — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) September 11, 2021

“Obviously the way we started the game was really good, scoring so early,” Appleton said.

“Sometimes that can be difficult, as we’ve seen in the past, but the lads kept themselves on the front foot. The first-half performance as a whole, there was so much to admire from it.

“There were lots of goals, efforts that hit the woodwork and there was a bit of ruthlessness about us when we defended our own box as well.

“In that first half especially there was a bit that’s probably been missing a bit so far this year.

“We moved the ball really well at times, sped the game up when we needed to in that final third, and we had a lot of quality.

“They had a spell of maybe 10 or 15 minutes where they put us under the cosh, to come through that and show a bit of quality again was great.”

On Scully, who starred with two fine goals and assisted each of Lincoln’s other three, Appleton said: “He was very good. He’s in a really good place at the minute, not just his goals, his general play as well. He’s enjoying his football.”