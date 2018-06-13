Sport Soccer

Wednesday 13 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Anthony Martial ‘wants to leave Manchester United’, says agent

Martial scored 11 goals for United last season.

Anthony Martial has been at Manchester United since September 2015 (John Walton/Empics)
Anthony Martial has been at Manchester United since September 2015 (John Walton/Empics)

By Press Association Sport staff

Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United this summer, according to his agent.

The 22-year-old French forward, who joined United from Monaco for £36million in September 2015, scored 11 goals across 43 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League giants last season.

But his representative Philippe Lamboley claims that Martial and United have failed to reach an agreement on a new contract in recent months, saying “the time has come” for the player to move on.

ipanews_75ea1ac1-b019-45eb-a78c-1cd3fa54a72b_embedded236068066
Anthony Martial scored 11 goals last season (Adam Davy/PA)

Lamboley told RMC Sport: “After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United. There are lots of factors, and right now it’s too early to talk about them.

“Manchester United want Anthony to extend his deal and do not want him to leave but we have not reached an agreement for several months.

“I think that when Manchester United, the most powerful club in the world, do not find an agreement after eight months of negotiations then they do not really want to keep such an important player in their squad. That’s why this decision has come – it’s a well-thought-out decision.

“It’s important to remember that he is under contract and that Manchester United will have the last word. We will respect the club’s decision and he will stick with his commitment to the end.

Everyone will have their opinion but I think he needs to resume his career. The time has come Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley

“Anthony is disappointed because he has shown his love for the club and the supporters for three seasons. Without the unconditional support of the fans he would have already asked to leave United.

“But he got hooked and showed great professionalism and was successful. I think he has done his best for three years and it is important to remember that he scored 11 goals and made 10 assists in five months of last season.

“Everyone will have their opinion but I think he needs to resume his career. The time has come.”

Martial has 11 France caps but is not part of the squad which will compete at the World Cup in Russia.

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport