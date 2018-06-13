Anthony Martial ‘wants to leave Manchester United’, says agent

Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United this summer, according to his agent.

The 22-year-old French forward, who joined United from Monaco for £36million in September 2015, scored 11 goals across 43 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League giants last season.

But his representative Philippe Lamboley claims that Martial and United have failed to reach an agreement on a new contract in recent months, saying “the time has come” for the player to move on. Anthony Martial scored 11 goals last season (Adam Davy/PA) Lamboley told RMC Sport: “After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United. There are lots of factors, and right now it’s too early to talk about them.

“Manchester United want Anthony to extend his deal and do not want him to leave but we have not reached an agreement for several months. “I think that when Manchester United, the most powerful club in the world, do not find an agreement after eight months of negotiations then they do not really want to keep such an important player in their squad. That’s why this decision has come – it’s a well-thought-out decision.

"It's important to remember that he is under contract and that Manchester United will have the last word. We will respect the club's decision and he will stick with his commitment to the end. Everyone will have their opinion but I think he needs to resume his career. The time has come

“Anthony is disappointed because he has shown his love for the club and the supporters for three seasons. Without the unconditional support of the fans he would have already asked to leave United. “But he got hooked and showed great professionalism and was successful. I think he has done his best for three years and it is important to remember that he scored 11 goals and made 10 assists in five months of last season.

Martial has 11 France caps but is not part of the squad which will compete at the World Cup in Russia.

Press Association