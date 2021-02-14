Anthony Martial subjected to further racist abuse after Manchester United draw

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial was subjected to further racist abuse following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at West Brom.

The Frenchman, who along with Axel Tuanzebe was targeted last month following the Red Devils’ loss to Sheffield United, was again on the receiving end after playing the first 66 minutes of the disappointing stalemate at The Hawthorns.

A number of Instagram users left racist words and symbols in the comments section of Martial’s most recent – 16-week-old – post.

Instagram earlier this week announced new measures to tackle online abuse in the wake of the latest spate of sickening racist attacks on footballers.

The social media network told the PA news agency on Sunday evening that it is looking into the matter and has already removed a number of racist comments.

Manchester United have also been contacted and said their position remained unchanged from the statement issued at the end of January, when they said they were “disgusted” at the abuse by “anonymous mindless idiots” and urged social media platforms and regulatory authorities “to strengthen measures to prevent this kind of behaviour”.

Troy Townsend, head of development at anti-racism charity Kick It Out, feels the latest incident “makes a mockery” of Instagram’s new “tougher” stance.

Let me break my Sunday silence and just say here we go again. Itâs so predictable now, it makes a mockery of Instagrams comments this week.



I wonder if this account will be barred for a month and collect their âInsta slap on the wristâ and âdonât do that againâ talk. https://t.co/cq9LW6zRt3 pic.twitter.com/SULZ67YCiN — Í²É¾Ö Õ¾ Í²Ö Õ¡Õ²ÊÒ½Õ²Õª (@Towno10) February 14, 2021

“Let me break my Sunday silence and just say here we go again,” he posted on Twitter alongside a screengrab showing some of the racist comments. “It’s so predictable now, it makes a mockery of Instagram’s comments this week.

“I wonder if this account will be barred for a month and collect their ‘Insta slap on the wrist’ and ‘don’t do that again’ talk.”

United’s Marcus Rashford and Lauren James, West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers and Chelsea full-back Reece James – brother of Lauren – have also been targeted in the last few weeks.

Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes Iâm a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, youâre just simply not going to get it here 👊🏾 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 30, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed the issue at a press conference on February 1.

Asked if he thinks it is possible to stop, the Norwegian said: “We all know there’s freedom of speech but this crosses a line of what’s unacceptable.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable behaviour in 2021 with the education. So we have to work with the platforms and they’ve got to be stronger to make sure that we stop this.”

PA Media