Anselmo Garcia McNulty ‘happy’ to continue international career with Ireland

Ireland's Spanish-born youth cap Anselmo Garcia McNulty says he's "happy" to continue his international career with the Republic of Ireland but says he has not closed the door on a possible switch to his native Spain.

The 18-year-old, who was born and raised in Seville but is currently on the books of German side Wolfsburg, has been part of the Irish set-up since 2018, when he won his first cap at U-15 level while he was at Real Betis.

Recently handed a three-year professional contract by his Bundesliga club, he was promoted to the Ireland U-21 squad earlier this month and was an unused sub in Euro qualifiers away to Bosnia and Luxembourg, and he's expected to be named by Jim Crawford this week in the panel for October games against Luxembourg and Montenegro.

But Garcia McNulty says he has an open mind on his international future.

“I feel both Sevillian and Irish, a very good mix. I’m very proud, both of being Spanish and Irish," said Garcia McNulty, in an interview with Spanish outlet Marca.

“I am representing the Irish team, but I don’t want to close the door to the Spanish team. I am happy and proud to represent Ireland.”