Angelino claims Pep Guardiola ‘killed’ his confidence at Manchester City

Angelino, who is now at Leipzig, failed to make an impact under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Manchester City defender Angelino has claimed manager Pep Guardiola “killed” his confidence during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish left-back made just 12 appearances after rejoining City in the summer of 2019 before being sent on loan to German side RB Leipzig in the next transfer window.

The 24-year-old has since thrived under Julian Nagelsmann, reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season, and made his loan move to the Bundesliga outfit permanent last week.

Angelino told reporters: “They both like to play with the ball, get the ball quick. There is one thing that is a big difference – one gave me the confidence and played me and the other didn’t.”

Reflecting specifically on his time at the Etihad Stadium, he added: “It killed me. The confidence was everything, when you don’t have the trust of a coach it is everything.

“I was judged from two pre-season games and then I didn’t get my chance for a few months.”

Overall, he said he rated playing under Guardiola as a “50-50 experience”.

He said: “On one side I really learned a lot from Pep, but I obviously didn’t play as much as I wanted to or deserved to.”

Angelino first joined City as a youth player and had a number of loan spells before joining PSV Eindhoven permanently in 2018. A year later, however, City exercised a buy-back option to address a weakness in the squad at left-back.

The return move did not work out.

“I had a rest when I was with Pep for six months,” Angelino said. “That was enough. I don’t want it again. That’s why I want to be on the pitch. I’ve had enough holidays.”

PA Media