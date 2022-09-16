| 15.5°C Dublin

Ange Postecoglou wants Celtic fans to respect minute’s applause for Queen

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants supporters to respect a minute’s applause for the Queen before Sunday’s game against St Mirren.

The club are the subject of UEFA disciplinary proceedings after supporters displayed an anti-Crown banner during Wednesday’s Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw.

When asked if he had a message for supporters ahead of Sunday’s planned tribute, Postecoglou said: “I have the same message to our fans that we always have. As I said before the game (against Shakhtar), we will abide by the protocols. We wore black armbands on Wednesday night.

“I think there’s a minute’s applause, we will abide by whatever obligations and responsibilities we have as a football club. We will do that in a respectful manner. We want our supporters to do the same.”

