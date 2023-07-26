Anfield redevelopment will not be ready for Liverpool’s first home match

Liverpool will operate a phased reopening of the £80million Anfield Road stand redevelopment as it will not be completed in time for their first home match against Bournemouth. Photo: PA Wire

Liverpool will operate a phased reopening of the £80million Anfield Road stand redevelopment as it will not be completed in time for their first home match against Bournemouth.

The club had already requested to play the first match of the season away from home to give contractors as much time as possible to complete the two-year project but the visit of the Cherries on August 19 will not see the stadium at its new 61,000 capacity.

Only the refurbished lower tier will be open with the new top tier being opened in stages with it expected to be fully operational after the international break in October.

“This has been a hugely ambitious and complex construction project right from the start and I would like to thank everyone who has played a part,” said managing director Andy Hughes.

“Unfortunately, the upper tier of the Anfield Road Stand is not quite ready for the Bournemouth game.

“The main contractor, Buckingham, will therefore work with Liverpool City Council’s licensing team to deliver a phased opening process.

“As with any complex major construction project of this scale, there are always so many variables and challenges along the way.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we work through the next few weeks with Buckingham to complete this programme.”

Liverpool operated a phased reopening when the Main Stand was rebuilt for the 2016-17 season, although then the first home match was not played until September 10, affording the club three extra weeks.

For the Anfield Road staggered reopening all non-contractual seats will be made available to fans in a ballot.