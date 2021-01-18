Andy Reid leaves FAI role to take Nottingham Forest U23 manager's role

Andy Reid has left the FAI to take the Nottingham Forest U23 job

Former Ireland international Andy Reid will leave his FAI coaching role after being appointed as manager of Nottingham Forest's U-23 side on a permanent basis.

The Dubliner, who began his playing career with Forest, had been in the U-23 role on a caretaker basis since September but the club today confirmed that he had landed the post long-term.

"I am delighted to have accepted the role. Everyone knows my affiliation with this club, so to now become head coach of the Under 23s is really special for me," Reid told the club's website.

"We had a fantastic season last year and myself and all of the staff connected to the academy are determined to achieve parallel success this season and to see the continued development of these fantastic young players.

“It's obviously an exciting time for the club with plans and ambitions to move the academy into the category one status.

"There's a lot of work to be done in order to achieve this, but we are all determined to see it through and give our players the best possible chance of going on to have successful careers."

Reid now leaves his post as manager of the Ireland U-18 side, a role he had held for 22 months.

"It is with great regret that I am leaving this position but the opportunity to work full-time at Forest was just too good to turn down," Reid added.

FAI High Performance Director Ruud Dokter thanked Reid for his contribution to the Under-18 set-up over the last 22 months.

"Having played at the highest level, Andy understands our pathway and his expertise has benefitted all those who played under him," he said.

"On behalf of the Association, I want to thank him for his time with us and wish him well with this new job at Nottingham Forest and for his future in management which I know will be a bright one."

