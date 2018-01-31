Andy King moves from Leicester to Swansea on loan

The midfielder has made 15 appearances for the Foxes this season but is now involved in the Swans’ survival fight.

Swansea are 19th in the Premier League and travel to Leicester on Saturday, although King is ineligible under the terms of his loan.

The arrival of Adrien Silva, the summer signing of Vicente Iborra and the return to fitness of Matty James has pushed the Wales international further down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium.