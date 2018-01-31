Andy King moves from Leicester to Swansea on loan
Wales international King had fallen down the pecking order at the Foxes.
Andy King has joined Swansea on loan from Leicester for the rest of the season.
The midfielder has made 15 appearances for the Foxes this season but is now involved in the Swans’ survival fight.
Swansea are 19th in the Premier League and travel to Leicester on Saturday, although King is ineligible under the terms of his loan.
The arrival of Adrien Silva, the summer signing of Vicente Iborra and the return to fitness of Matty James has pushed the Wales international further down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium.
King has won Sky Bet League One, the Sky Bet Championship and Premier League titles with Leicester after coming through the youth ranks.
He has made 377 appearances for the Foxes having never played for any other club.
