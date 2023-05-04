Andrew Omobamidele linked with shock AC Milan switch as Norwich place €20m price tag on Ireland star

Norwich City will consider selling Ireland international Andrew Omobamidele this summer to fund a squad revamp.

Manager David Wagner is preparing for another season in the Championship after Norwich's play-off hopes ended last weekend and will be given cash from sales to reinvest in new signings.

Omobamidele, the centre-half, has attracted interest from European clubs including AC Milan and Nice and is rated at around £20 million by Norwich.

The Leixlip native made his senior debut for the club in the Championship at just 18 back in January 2021. The defender made his Ireland bow in September of that year in a World Cup qualifier away to Portugal and also feature for Norwich in their Premier League campaign in the 2021/22 season.

Omobamidele has played 33 games for Norwich in the Championship this season.

England under-21 international Max Aarons is out of contract next year and is another who could also leave this summer.

Milot Rashica, the £11m signing from Werder Bremen, is on loan at Galatasaray and has interest from rival Turkish club Fenerbahce over a permanent transfer.

Teemu Pukki, Kieran Dowell and Sam Byram will depart this summer as free agents to lower the club's wage bill.

Stuart Webber, Norwich's sporting director, has been targeted by supporters following the club's disappointing season but will stay to oversee the overhaul of the squad.

Norwich, relegated from the Premier League last season, conclude their campaign at home to Blackpool on Monday.