Andre Gomes’ surgery went extremely well – Everton

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has undergone surgery on a fracture dislocation to his right ankle, with the club saying the procedure went “extremely well”.

Gomes, 26, suffered the shocking injury when he fell awkwardly following a challenge from Tottenham’s Son Heung-min in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

“Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes underwent surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle earlier today and the procedure went extremely well,” a club statement said.

Gomes is expected to be sidelined for anywhere between six months and a year given the seriousness of the injury, which left players from both sides visibly upset on the pitch at Goodison Park.

“Andre will now spend some time recovering in hospital, before returning to USM Finch Farm to start his rehabilitation under the guidance of the club’s medical staff. He is expected to make a full recovery,” the statement added.

“On behalf of Andre, the club would like to thank all Everton supporters and members of the wider football family for the overwhelming messages of support we have received since yesterday’s match.”

Gomes’ injury overshadowed what had been a poor match between two under-performing sides, in which VAR had been the major talking point prior to the incident.

Though Everton cancelled out Dele Alli’s opening goal with a Cenk Tosun header deep into the 12 minutes of time added on following Gomes’ injury, there was little sense of celebration at full-time.

Gomes has undergone surgery on fracture dislocation of his right ankle (Nick Potts/PA)

Everton defender Mason Holgate said he and his team-mates felt like they owed it to Gomes to get a result, but the draw still felt like a defeat.

“It is hard when something like that happens to get going again but we showed fight and went again,” Holgate said.

“But it shows what we are about as a team. We got together and I think it drove us on a bit more once we got going, trying to do it for him.

“It was really flat (in the dressing room). It was like we had been beaten.

“He is all our friend and our team-mate so we are all gutted and wishing him the best.”

That Everton were able to force an equaliser was a credit to the players in the circumstances, although Tottenham’s players were also affected with Son – who was sent off for the tackle after initially being shown a yellow card – in tears and Serge Aurier, who collided with Gomes, substituted.

Unfortunately it did not alter the club’s overall circumstances with just one win in seven league matches leaving them 17th, just three points above the bottom three.

In 25 league matches under Marco Silva Everton have yet to win a game when they have gone behind.

Tottenham are considering an appeal against the red card shown to Son, who slid in and clipped his opponent but not recklessly so.

A Premier League statement said the card was shown for “endangering the safety of a player” but Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino felt the injury led to an over-reaction.

“It was clear it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happened afterwards. It is unbelievable to see a red card,” said the Spurs boss.

“In that situation we need to help because the decision of the referee was a yellow card but the VAR changed the decision. It is the latest example of it being not clear.

“VAR needs to check if it was a bad tackle from Son and judge the action, not what happened after.

“We all feel sorry for Andre. I want to send my best wishes to him and to his family in this tough moment. We want to send, on behalf of the squad, our best wishes.”

