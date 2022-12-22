| 5.5°C Dublin

Amid online debate and anger over Ireland international Abbie Larkin, it’s been forgotten she’s just a child

Abbie Larkin has gone back on a promise to re-sign for Shelbourne's women's team for 2023 in favour of Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Aidan Fitzmaurice

A promise made only weeks ago by those heading up the Shamrock Rovers women’s team – revived after the club opted to kill off their team eight years ago – to “come in and change the game” will only be tested when the Women’s National League (WNL) kicks-off in March.

But even before a ball has been kicked, the Hoops have more than ruffled feathers in the women’s game here. Confirmation late on Tuesday night by Shelbourne that their much-coveted and highly valued Ireland international Abbie Larkin had gone back on a promise to re-sign for the Reds for 2023 and was leaving was followed by strong speculation that she was about to move across the city and join that new-look Rovers side. Hours later, independent.ie revealed that three more players from the Shels’ squad that won the double last season would also be Hoops, not Reds, next year.

