Amid online debate and anger over Ireland international Abbie Larkin, it’s been forgotten she’s just a child

A promise made only weeks ago by those heading up the Shamrock Rovers women’s team – revived after the club opted to kill off their team eight years ago – to “come in and change the game” will only be tested when the Women’s National League (WNL) kicks-off in March.

But even before a ball has been kicked, the Hoops have more than ruffled feathers in the women’s game here. Confirmation late on Tuesday night by Shelbourne that their much-coveted and highly valued Ireland international Abbie Larkin had gone back on a promise to re-sign for the Reds for 2023 and was leaving was followed by strong speculation that she was about to move across the city and join that new-look Rovers side. Hours later, independent.ie revealed that three more players from the Shels’ squad that won the double last season would also be Hoops, not Reds, next year.

In the vacuum of this post-Qatar, pre-LOI season space, the story picked up more traction than would be expected for the WNL – and not necessarily in a good way. But it has already placed a focus on Rovers and how much of an impact they can make in the women’s game now the club have secured their position as top dogs in the men’s game after three successive league titles.

Amid all the debate and anger vented online, in the hours since news emerged of Larkin backtracking on her promise to re-sign for Shels, it’s been forgotten that this is a child who is being discussed.

Read More

For most 17-year-olds, making a big decision means picking between a McDonald’s or splashing out on a Nando’s. Larkin, who is 17, has made a huge decision relevant to her career but which has stirred up that old Shels/Rovers rivalry, which was born in the streets of Ringsend 120 years ago.

What appears to irk some Shels’ people most is not that Larkin has defected but does so just three weeks after indicating she was staying put on their social media channels. Larkin is not the first footballer to go back on such a promise, and she won’t be the last. And yes, she may have been ill-advised to make that promise to Shels if she knew that the new-look Rovers were lurking. She is also entitled to do what she can to maximise her career, and Rovers clearly have more to offer in terms of finance and training facilities.

But she is a 17-year-old. And whatever about the wisdom of her actions, for Shelbourne’s official Twitter account to issue a tweet with a line from an old labour ballad, The Red Flag, with the words “though cowards flinch and traitors sneer”, which was seen as a dig at Larkin, was very ill-advised (the tweet was deleted).

Those grown men (as it was mainly men) making comments on social media about her move to Rovers (which has yet to be confirmed) should ask themselves how they’d feel if their 17-year-old daughter or niece was being discussed in such a way.

The Hoops will brush off any criticism and insist they are merely doing what’s best for Shamrock Rovers FC, that women’s team boss Collie O’Neill is simply doing what Stephen Bradley has done and met his mandate of assembling the best team he can.

Rovers will also turn the question back on Shels and why she left. Losing Larkin and the trio of Jess Gargan, Shauna Fox and Amanda Budden is just the latest set of defections for Shels. In the last 18 months alone, they have seen seven senior internationals leave and join cross-channel clubs (Jess Stapleton will also exit once she turns 18 and can move abroad).

Shels have done a lot to raise standards in the WNL, but to prevent the constant loss of talent, initially to UK clubs but now to a domestic rival, means they have to step up and ask where they are going as a club.

But they will be aware that taking on professional contracts for their WNL team will be a financial burden.

With the move to professional contacts, the signing of Ireland internationals Áine O’Gorman and Stephanie Roche and an impressive coaching staff, Rovers are serious about making an impact. In England, Chelsea and Arsenal are streets ahead of clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United in the women’s game, so overnight success is not a guarantee for Rovers. But added spice to their games, especially that Ringsend derby with Shels, is an extra ingredient in the recipe for 2023.