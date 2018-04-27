Allardyce expects to lead Everton next term after planning meeting with Moshiri

Sam Allardyce has given the strongest indication yet he will lead Everton next season following a planning meeting with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Sam Allardyce has given the strongest indication yet he will lead Everton next season following a planning meeting with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Allardyce met Moshiri in London on Thursday and revealed the summit was about forming plans for the future, dampening speculation that there might be a parting of the ways this summer.

Some sections of the club’s support have grown increasingly dissatisfied with the style of football under Allardyce, but he is confident of getting the chance to continue his work at Goodison Park. Sam Allardyce suggests he has a gig at Everton next season.

“We discussed plans for next season yesterday with Farhad. We have some clarity moving forward now.”

Asked if that means he’s ‘on board’

“Didn’t I just say that? For clarification, yes” #efc — Rory Dollard (@thervd) April 27, 2018 “We discussed the plans for next season with Farhad,” he said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Huddersfield.

“I think that we’ve got some clarity going forward now. The ins and out of players is a pure wait-and-see basis. We’ve had a discussion in that manner and try to move forward at the end of the season as quick as we can.” Asked if that meant that all parties were ‘on board’ for next season, he added: “Didn’t I just say that? For clarification, yes.”

The 63-year-old addressed questions over his style, suggesting he gets a raw deal from the same pundits who laud Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone for his organisational abilities. It is hard to escape the feeling that Allardyce is stung by criticism of his work on Merseyside, having led to the Toffees to the relative comfort of eighth place.

Diego Simeone's Atletico drew 1-1 at Arsenal on Thursday After the first 10 games of the campaign the club were in the relegation zone and, when he first took to the dugout in December – a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture against the Terriers – they were only five points above the drop in 13th. “What is entertainment? Entertainment is the master of defence in Europe: Diego Simeone,” he said.

“Is that entertainment? He’s called the master of his trade… I think they’ve only conceded four goals at home all season and he’s called the master of defence.

“I’m seen as defensive and negative. It seems to be a running trend. Not for the players here but for Sam Allardyce. I can cope with that, I do my job to the best of my ability and I’ve always tried to be honest with everyone in how I do it and why I do it.

“You’re never satisfied as a manager, you always want the team to be better, to achieve more, to win more, but overall I’m pretty satisfied.” Good to get the three points tonight. Disappointed to have to come off but I couldn’t run off a bad dead leg from the first half. Nothing too serious so I should be back for Saturday! 💪🏼 #EFC A post shared by Morgan Schneiderlin (@schneiderlinmo4) on Apr 23, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT Everton will make late checks on Leighton Baines (head), Morgan Schneiderlin (dead leg) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (back) before their trip to Yorkshire. “If none of them make it that leaves us pretty limited, but we’re hopeful two of the three will come into selection,” Allardyce said.

Press Association