'All the years of playing Gaelic came in handy' – Michael Doyle credits childhood GAA​​​​​​​ practice for goalkeeping heroics

Veteran Irish midfielder Michael Doyle credited childhood memories of Gaelic football in Tallaght for carrying him through an unexpected goalkeeping cameo on Tuesday night.

Doyle (39) has experienced a lot of things in a lengthy career in football where his endurance and professionalism has allowed him to play on when most of his generational peers have quit.

The Dubliner is now playing with Notts County in the National League - the old Conference - and was thrust into an unusual situation when his side's goalkeeper was sent off 18 minutes into their game with Dagenham & Redbridge.

Manager Neal Ardley opts against naming a back-up keeper on the bench so after a prolonged deliberation the gloves were awarded to Doyle whose first task was to try and stop a penalty.

He went through an elaborate technique inspired by Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar's famous antics in the 1984 European Cup shootout and succeeded in putting off Dagenham's Paul McCallum who struck the post.

Doyle then managed to keep the guests at bay for 73 minutes, with an injury time concession meaningless as the ten men had a cushion and registered a 2-1 win to keep their promotion hopes alive.

"I was thinking the older I got the further back I'd go but I didn't think I'd bloody end up in goal!" said Doyle who had volunteered earlier in the season to go between the sticks in an emergency.

"When Sam (Slocombe) got sent off, I didn't realise we didn't have a goalkeeper on the bench. We had a discussion earlier in the season. Myself and Damien McCrory (a Limerick man) said we'd do it because we'd obviously played Gaelic. I think the manager probably dismissed us because of our height.

"But (last night) he said to me that I could go in and organise the shape.

"I played a lot of when I was younger with my brothers in our local GAA club, St Mark's in Tallaght, where I grew up. I loved it. Thank God all the years of playing Gaelic came in handy."

The well travelled once capped Irish international - who has played at all levels of the Football League below the Premier League - is a recognisable face in his sphere as a tough tackling performer and he reckoned that opponents perhaps underestimated what he could do.

"I walked behind the goal and he (McCallum) just started laughing at me," said Doyle, who stands at just over 5ft 8 inches.

"I knew straight away he probably wasn't focused so I started having a laugh with him. At that stage, I was just thinking of Bruce Grobbelaar in the European Cup final in 1984 in Rome when he was dossing about. I thought, 'I’m going to have a bit of a doss, here.'"

It worked and Doyle basked in the afterglow with Notts County fans christening him as Schmeichel Doyle while team-mates compared him to 'The Monk' out of the Mean Machine, with his all action approach.

"In the group chat, they were putting in pictures of Manuel Neuer with my head and that," he told the Notts County social channels.

"We’ve had a good bit of a laugh about it. The lads in front of me were amazing tonight, it was a joy to watch them. All the credit goes to them."

