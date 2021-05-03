All the Glazers care about is making money - and that's why they won't sell Man United

MANCHESTER United fans picked the perfect moment to remind the club’s owners that they want them out – but I don’t see the Glazers selling up any time soon.

The United supporters who showed up in their numbers to make their feelings known on the scandalous way their club has been abused by their American owners knew they would get the maximum impact from their actions by targeting the United v Liverpool game.

It is England’s highest-profile football match and the one that will get the most attention worldwide, so getting it called off sent a defiant message to the Glazers in their American hideaway. This was not a protest against the club’s decision to sign up for the European Super League – it was about much more than that and has been at United for a long time.

Football fans across England mobilised to get the Super League plan shut down in less than three days and that has inspired the fans to push for more change.

We have seen protests at Chelsea, Arsenal and now United, but there is one big problem hovering over all these uprisings and that is the reality that the game has now been taken out of the hands of fans.

I was involved in a supporter-led consortium that tried to buy Liverpool from former owners George Gillett and Tom Hicks, with the £300m asking price proving to be beyond us back in 2008. Fenway Sports Group stepped in a got the keys to Anfield and while many have been critical of their ownership, they have done a lot of good things for Liverpool during their time running the club.

They are nowhere near as mercenary as the Glazers and while they have made some big mistakes – like signing up for the Super League – you get the feeling they listen to fans more than United’s owners ever would.

This is why I believe the Glazers will not feel any compulsion to sell United, even though they have had a vivid reminder that their presence has long since been unwanted at the club.

There are suggestions that their asking price for United would be around £4billion, which is a scandalous number when you consider they have hardly put any of their own money into the club.

At that level of finance, very few people in the world could consider buying United, so the likely scenario is the Glazers will remain in place and continue to take every penny they can out of the club. And from their perspective, they would ask why they should sell now.

The Glazers have been taking the p*** out of Manchester United from the moment they borrowed a load of cash, put that debt on the club and bought United back in 2005. They have not put their own money into the club and have used it as a cash register to pay themselves huge dividends.

English football chiefs allowed this to happen and the Glazers took full advantage. It’s vile, but this has been going on for a long time.

While United have spent a lot of money on players during the time that the Glazers have been in charge, that cash has come from the club’s incredible commercial pull and the sponsorship deals they have picked up by trading on the history of the great institution.

And that’s where the problem lies for United fans hoping their protests will force the Glazers to sell up quickly.

These owners have known for a long time that the fans hate them and want them gone, so the scenes we saw on Sunday will not have come as a surprise to them.

Yet they will have looked in on the events in a city they know nothing about with limited interest because they have shown from day one they don’t care about the fans.

As far as the Glazers are concerned, this business deal has gone very well. They are getting huge dividends every year and they don’t even need to disturb their day by watching the sport they call soccer.

I bet if you asked the Glazer family members to name five Manchester United legends from before they took over the club, they would start with Bobby Charlton and probably get stuck after that.

The truth is, they have never been in this for the pride and the glory. Manchester United is not a brand they have any interest in trying to understand.

Like a lot of the American owners in the Premier League, the Glazers don’t care about what United means to the fans and why the history of the club is so important to the city it lives in.

In their country, sports teams can be moved from one city to another if a bigger and better financial deal comes their way. English football is different and the fans have proved as much in the last month.

Football in England is tribal and we often see the famous quote from legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly to highlight what it means to the fans.

“Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I assure you, it’s much more serious than that,” is the famous quote from Shanks, yet that is a sentiment that will never mean anything to people like the Glazers.

They don’t care what anyone thinks of them. They don’t care that everyone wants to run them out of English football.

All they care about is using Manchester United as a money making machine and that’s why I don’t see them selling up any time soon.