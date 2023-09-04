‘All I remember is rowdy people’ – Collins’ hazy memories of Ireland’s French history as defender targets shock on Thursday

A competitive showdown with France in Paris inevitably stirs memories of the Thierry Henry handball and all that went with it.

But the passing of time naturally unloads the baggage, especially when the dressing room is increasingly populated by players with hazy memories.

Take Nathan Collins for example. He was 8 on that infamous night, and attending a Cheerios ChildLine Concert at the old O2 Arena in Dublin.

“All I remember is JLS,” says Collins, with a slightly embarrassed smile, when asked to recall who was on the bill.

What he does remember is a bit of a fuss around a screen at the train station on his way home. “I just remember rowdy people, that’s all I remember,” he adds.

In the Parc des Princes on Thursday, Collins will be part of a travelling group trying to cause a disruption.

Naturally enough, Brentford’s new recruit spent a fair portion of his press engagement speaking about the challenge of shackling France’s headline act, Kylian Mbappe.

Ireland did everything right in that regard in Dublin in March and still lost – with Collins denied a last ditch equaliser – and this illustrates just how difficult the return will be, especially with the PSG star back on home turf and the visitors without the services of skipper Seamus Coleman.

Still, Collins is drawing hope from clips of the first meeting which highlighted the better Irish moments.

“We know defensively how good we’ve been,” he said, “So we just need to do the same thing again and be at our best.

“We have seen a few clips of what we have done previously and they keep showing us things, showing us how good we can be, how many problems we caused them attacking wise. So I think the confidence is high. I think we know what we can do, we know we can cause them problems. We just have to be at our best.”

The key to facing Mbappe, he stresses, is to avoid getting isolated.

“Every game he plays he causes everyone problems. There’s no way you can do it on your own, one v one he beats anyone,” he asserts.

“We have to defend as a unit, we have to defend as a team and back each other. If he does beat us, then there have to be more people waiting to come up against him. But we saw that they have more quality on the other wing and more quality in the middle. It’s about balancing it all. He is a massive threat, we were able to deal with him once and we have to draw confidence from that.”

Ireland now have their own striking star in Evan Ferguson, with Collins ‘buzzing’ for his compatriot after his hat-trick against Newcastle.

With his own career on the rise and the Premier League contingent increased after promotions and summer transfers, the Kildare native says there is now a confidence in the group that they can upset the odds this week regardless of whatever the predictions are outside the camp.

“I’ve said before that the manager gives me so much confidence and the staff gives me so much confidence, so I’m going into the game full of confidence and ready to go for them, ready to go to war for them and put in the best performance we can,” says Collins.

“If we play as well as we did at home, they are going to have to be really good on the day to beat us, so it’s going to be a good game.

“ If we can be defensively really good again I honestly feel we have the quality in the squad to go hurt them and get something out of this game,” continued Collins, who grouped the Dutch game in Dublin on Sunday in his state of play answer.

“Especially at home, with the crowd behind us we can do anything. I think we can go and get a win, easily. Away from home I think we can cause so many problems and I think we can nick something, honest to God. They are two top teams but three points, four points, anything is good. If we can get something out of these two games it puts it right back into contention.”