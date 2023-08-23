Alisha Lehmann signs new contract with Aston Villa

Aston Villa forward Alisha Lehmann has extended her contract until June 2026, with the option of extending for an additional year.

After joining Villa in 2021, the Switzerland forward has gone on to make 54 appearances for the club.

Manager Carla Ward said: "Alisha has been a big part of our journey since I arrived and has played a huge part in our progression as a football club.

"She is a very important piece to the puzzle and is someone I thoroughly enjoy working with."