Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be in trouble with the Scottish Football Association disciplinary powers after he appeared to make a throat-slitting gesture towards Celtic fans following his injury-time dismissal.

Alfredo Morelos could be in hot water after appearing to make throat-slitting gesture in Rangers' win over Celtic

The Colombian was sent-off for a second yellow card offence in the final minute for a dive inside the Celtic penalty area and chaos ensued with Rangers coach Michael Beale also being dismissed as the two dugouts clashed.

Beale went head-to-head with Celtic coach John Kennedy as he was sent off, with Celtic boss Neil Lennon also getting involved.

However, as Morelos exited the pitch he appeared to make a gesture towards the Celtic supporters.

Morelos did a throat-cutting motion and was quickly ushered down the tunnel by Rangers coaching and security staff.

The gesture could have been interpreted as further red card for the Colombian as IFAB rules state: "A player, substitute or substituted player who commits any of the following offences is sent off (for) using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures."

Ryan Kent also added to the controversy with his gun celebration after opening the scoring at Celtic Park.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard defended Morelos after the 2-1 for his side at Celtic Park.

"We have no complaints on it," said Gerrard.

"He was a handful again for the whole game, he did some incredible stuff.

"His emotions got the better of him at the end of the game but I think that frustration might have come from the fact that (Christopher) Jullien never got a straight red card moments before it because it is a clear foul on the edge of the box."

