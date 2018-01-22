Alexis Sanchez in numbers
Sanchez scored 30 goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season.
Alexis Sanchez has completed his move from Arsenal to Manchester United.
The Chile forward joined the Gunners in a £30million deal from Barcelona during July 2014.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at Sanchez’s career in numbers.
141 – Appearances for Barcelona, where Sanchez won the 2012/2013 LaLiga title
122 – Premier League appearances with Arsenal
119 – Caps for Chile, scoring 38 goals
60 – Premier League goals
30 – Goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season
25 – Premier League assists
19 – Starts for Arsenal in the Premier League this season
7 – The forward’s shirt number at Arsenal and now Manchester United
2 – Copa America triumphs with Chile and also the number of FA Cup wins for the Gunners, Sanchez scoring in each of the finals at Wembley
