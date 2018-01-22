Alexis Sanchez in numbers

Alexis Sanchez has completed his move from Arsenal to Manchester United.

Alexis Sanchez has completed his move from Arsenal to Manchester United.

The Chile forward joined the Gunners in a £30million deal from Barcelona during July 2014.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at Sanchez’s career in numbers. 141 – Appearances for Barcelona, where Sanchez won the 2012/2013 LaLiga title

122 – Premier League appearances with Arsenal 119 – Caps for Chile, scoring 38 goals

60 – Premier League goals 30 – Goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season

25 – Premier League assists 19 – Starts for Arsenal in the Premier League this season

7 – The forward’s shirt number at Arsenal and now Manchester United

2 – Copa America triumphs with Chile and also the number of FA Cup wins for the Gunners, Sanchez scoring in each of the finals at Wembley

Press Association