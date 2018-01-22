Sport Soccer

Alexis Sanchez in numbers

Sanchez scored 30 goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season.

Alexis Sanchez wore the number seven shirt for Arsenal (John Walton/EMPICS Sport)
Alexis Sanchez has completed his move from Arsenal to Manchester United.

The Chile forward joined the Gunners in a £30million deal from Barcelona during July 2014.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at Sanchez’s career in numbers.

141 – Appearances for Barcelona, where Sanchez won the 2012/2013 LaLiga title

122 – Premier League appearances with Arsenal

119 – Caps for Chile, scoring 38 goals

60 – Premier League goals

30 – Goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season

25 – Premier League assists

19 – Starts for Arsenal in the Premier League this season

7 – The forward’s shirt number at Arsenal and now Manchester United

2 – Copa America triumphs with Chile and also the number of FA Cup wins for the Gunners, Sanchez scoring in each of the finals at Wembley

