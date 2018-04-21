Sport Soccer

Saturday 21 April 2018

Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba come to the fore in player ratings as Man United beat Spurs at Wembley

Jose Mourinho got the better of Mauricio Pochettino at Wembley
Manchester United beat Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley to march into next month's FA Cup final. Here are the player ratings:

MANCHESTER UNITED

DAVID DE GEA: Could do nothing about Tottenham's goal and had a largely untroubled afternoon after that. 6 (out of 10).

ANTONIO VALENCIA: Struggled to contain Son Heung-min and could even have seen red for a poor challenge on Dele Alli. 6.

ASHLEY YOUNG: Out of position for Alli's goal and offered less in attack than United fans are accustomed to. 6.

NEMANJA MATIC: Calming influence and a key to United getting the better of the midfield battle. 7.

ANDER HERRERA: Did the ugly stuff well and took his chance to put United ahead for the first time. 7.

PAUL POGBA: Slow start but won the ball to set up the equaliser and showed flashes of his undoubted quality. 8.

JESSE LINGARD: Missed a good headed chance and was on the periphery for large parts before coming off late on. 6.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ: Great cushioned header to drag United level after a poor start and played his part in Herrera's match-winning strike. 8.

ROMELU LUKAKU: Worked hard against the Tottenham defence and created a few chances for himself, his loose touch played in Herrera for the decider. 7.

SUBSTITUTES:

MATTEO DARMIAN (for Valencia, 78): Introduced as Valencia tired late on and was never really tested. 6.

MARCUS RASHFORD (for Lingard, 81): Caused problems for Tottenham's tiring backline. 6.

MAROUANE FELLAINI (for Sanchez, 90): n/a

TOTTENHAM

MICHEL VORM: Recalled for the FA Cup but could do nothing about United's two goals. 5.

KIERAN TRIPPIER: Found himself in good attacking positions, but was let down by his delivery. 6.

DAVINSON SANCHEZ: Coped well with United's attackers well overall. 6.

JAN VERTONGHEN: Was masterful at the back against an opponent he knows well in Romelu Lukaku. Moved to left-back as Spurs chased the game. 7.

BEN DAVIES: Looks a far cry from the rampaging left-back we saw earlier in the season. Was sacrificed for a more attacking option. 5.

MOUSA DEMBELE: Was criminally dispossessed in the build-up to United's equaliser and was generally careless with the ball throughout. 5.

ERIC DIER: Was a real presence for Spurs in midfield and contributed at both ends of the pitch, hitting the post and producing a fine goal-saving tackle. 7.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN: Ran the show for Tottenham, with everything from a creative side coming through him, including a superb cross for their goal. 7.

SON HEUNG-MIN: Had a flying start down the left but wasted some good positions and faded as the game went on. 6.

DELE ALLI: Gave his side the lead when he was the right man in the right place but did not contribute a lot else. 6.

HARRY KANE: Another ineffective performance from the England striker that makes you think he might have rushed back from his recent injury. 5

SUBSTITUTES:

LUCAS MOURA (on for Davies 68): Added fresh life to Spurs but could not find any quality. 6

VICTOR WANYAMA (on for Dembele 78): Made no real impact. 5

ERIK LAMELA (on for Son 86): n/a

