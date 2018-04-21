Manchester United beat Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley to march into next month's FA Cup final. Here are the player ratings:

Manchester United beat Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley to march into next month's FA Cup final. Here are the player ratings:

Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba come to the fore in player ratings as Man United beat Spurs at Wembley

MANCHESTER UNITED

DAVID DE GEA: Could do nothing about Tottenham's goal and had a largely untroubled afternoon after that. 6 (out of 10). ANTONIO VALENCIA: Struggled to contain Son Heung-min and could even have seen red for a poor challenge on Dele Alli. 6.

ASHLEY YOUNG: Out of position for Alli's goal and offered less in attack than United fans are accustomed to. 6. NEMANJA MATIC: Calming influence and a key to United getting the better of the midfield battle. 7.

ANDER HERRERA: Did the ugly stuff well and took his chance to put United ahead for the first time. 7. PAUL POGBA: Slow start but won the ball to set up the equaliser and showed flashes of his undoubted quality. 8.

JESSE LINGARD: Missed a good headed chance and was on the periphery for large parts before coming off late on. 6. ALEXIS SANCHEZ: Great cushioned header to drag United level after a poor start and played his part in Herrera's match-winning strike. 8.

ROMELU LUKAKU: Worked hard against the Tottenham defence and created a few chances for himself, his loose touch played in Herrera for the decider. 7.

SUBSTITUTES:

MATTEO DARMIAN (for Valencia, 78): Introduced as Valencia tired late on and was never really tested. 6. MARCUS RASHFORD (for Lingard, 81): Caused problems for Tottenham's tiring backline. 6. MAROUANE FELLAINI (for Sanchez, 90): n/a

TOTTENHAM

MICHEL VORM: Recalled for the FA Cup but could do nothing about United's two goals. 5. KIERAN TRIPPIER: Found himself in good attacking positions, but was let down by his delivery. 6. DAVINSON SANCHEZ: Coped well with United's attackers well overall. 6.

JAN VERTONGHEN: Was masterful at the back against an opponent he knows well in Romelu Lukaku. Moved to left-back as Spurs chased the game. 7. BEN DAVIES: Looks a far cry from the rampaging left-back we saw earlier in the season. Was sacrificed for a more attacking option. 5. MOUSA DEMBELE: Was criminally dispossessed in the build-up to United's equaliser and was generally careless with the ball throughout. 5.

ERIC DIER: Was a real presence for Spurs in midfield and contributed at both ends of the pitch, hitting the post and producing a fine goal-saving tackle. 7. CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN: Ran the show for Tottenham, with everything from a creative side coming through him, including a superb cross for their goal. 7. SON HEUNG-MIN: Had a flying start down the left but wasted some good positions and faded as the game went on. 6.

DELE ALLI: Gave his side the lead when he was the right man in the right place but did not contribute a lot else. 6. HARRY KANE: Another ineffective performance from the England striker that makes you think he might have rushed back from his recent injury. 5 SUBSTITUTES:

LUCAS MOURA (on for Davies 68): Added fresh life to Spurs but could not find any quality. 6 VICTOR WANYAMA (on for Dembele 78): Made no real impact. 5 ERIK LAMELA (on for Son 86): n/a

Press Association