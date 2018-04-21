Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba come to the fore in player ratings as Man United beat Spurs at Wembley
Manchester United beat Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley to march into next month's FA Cup final. Here are the player ratings:
MANCHESTER UNITED
DAVID DE GEA: Could do nothing about Tottenham's goal and had a largely untroubled afternoon after that. 6 (out of 10).
ANTONIO VALENCIA: Struggled to contain Son Heung-min and could even have seen red for a poor challenge on Dele Alli. 6.
ASHLEY YOUNG: Out of position for Alli's goal and offered less in attack than United fans are accustomed to. 6.
NEMANJA MATIC: Calming influence and a key to United getting the better of the midfield battle. 7.
ANDER HERRERA: Did the ugly stuff well and took his chance to put United ahead for the first time. 7.
PAUL POGBA: Slow start but won the ball to set up the equaliser and showed flashes of his undoubted quality. 8.
JESSE LINGARD: Missed a good headed chance and was on the periphery for large parts before coming off late on. 6.
ALEXIS SANCHEZ: Great cushioned header to drag United level after a poor start and played his part in Herrera's match-winning strike. 8.
ROMELU LUKAKU: Worked hard against the Tottenham defence and created a few chances for himself, his loose touch played in Herrera for the decider. 7.
SUBSTITUTES:
MATTEO DARMIAN (for Valencia, 78): Introduced as Valencia tired late on and was never really tested. 6.
MARCUS RASHFORD (for Lingard, 81): Caused problems for Tottenham's tiring backline. 6.
MAROUANE FELLAINI (for Sanchez, 90): n/a
TOTTENHAM
MICHEL VORM: Recalled for the FA Cup but could do nothing about United's two goals. 5.
KIERAN TRIPPIER: Found himself in good attacking positions, but was let down by his delivery. 6.
DAVINSON SANCHEZ: Coped well with United's attackers well overall. 6.
JAN VERTONGHEN: Was masterful at the back against an opponent he knows well in Romelu Lukaku. Moved to left-back as Spurs chased the game. 7.
BEN DAVIES: Looks a far cry from the rampaging left-back we saw earlier in the season. Was sacrificed for a more attacking option. 5.
MOUSA DEMBELE: Was criminally dispossessed in the build-up to United's equaliser and was generally careless with the ball throughout. 5.
ERIC DIER: Was a real presence for Spurs in midfield and contributed at both ends of the pitch, hitting the post and producing a fine goal-saving tackle. 7.
CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN: Ran the show for Tottenham, with everything from a creative side coming through him, including a superb cross for their goal. 7.
SON HEUNG-MIN: Had a flying start down the left but wasted some good positions and faded as the game went on. 6.
DELE ALLI: Gave his side the lead when he was the right man in the right place but did not contribute a lot else. 6.
HARRY KANE: Another ineffective performance from the England striker that makes you think he might have rushed back from his recent injury. 5
SUBSTITUTES:
LUCAS MOURA (on for Davies 68): Added fresh life to Spurs but could not find any quality. 6
VICTOR WANYAMA (on for Dembele 78): Made no real impact. 5
ERIK LAMELA (on for Son 86): n/a
Press Association
