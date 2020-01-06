Alexandre Lacazette reveals Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gave his players a half-time dressing down as they beat Leeds

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave his players a half-time dressing down in their FA Cup third round clash against Leeds at Emirates Stadium, with home side responding with a much-improved second half display as they secured a 1-0 win.

Reiss Nelson fired a 55th-minute winner to see off Championship promotion chasers Leeds to set up a fourth-round clash against Bournemouth, with the Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette confirming his manager was not happy with his players after their lacklustre first-half display.

"The manager shouted a lot. He was not happy because we knew they'd play like this and we didn't respect what he had said," stated Lacazette. "It was better in the second half and we have Reiss to thank for the goal."

Arteta gave further details on a half-time rant directed at his players after the game, as he suggested their lack of focus was not acceptable as they allowed Leeds to boss the game.

"Now I'm really pleased but we saw two different teams. One in the first 30 minutes of the first half and then another after that and this is not right," said the Spanish tactician.

"I wasn't happy at all. If you’re not ready for Leeds, you'll get exposed. When I see what I don't want to see I cannot be happy and I have to let them know.

"I tried to tell them exactly what they were going to face and after 32 minutes we had won one duel, I think. They made us look like a small team. We changed our attitude, desire and organisation at half-time and then we were completely different.

"Sometimes they have to experience themselves how tough and how hard it is going to be. I watched a lot of Leeds games and they battered every team every three days. That is their expectation. It was positive for my players to learn and to suffer on the pitch.

"It is good that I saw them react when they lost to Chelsea (last month) and now I have seen them react again in this game. We need to do this more now."

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa suggested his side failed to build on their positive start in the first half, as they allowed Arsenal to come back into the game after the break.

"What we needed to do in the match is repeat what we did in the first half," said the Argentine tactician. "The first half of the team was very, very positive for us.

"In the second half the control of the match changed a lot. In the first half we pressed the opponents' defence more and were able to attack fast. We couldn't do that in the second half."

