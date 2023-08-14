Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joins Besiktas on three-year deal

The 29-year-old England international was a free agent after leaving Liverpool this summer following seven years at Anfield.

When announcing the transfer on their club website, Besiktas revealed that Oxlade-Chamberlain would receive a net signing on fee of 1.5million euros (£1.29m) and a guaranteed net payment of 2.5m euros (£2.2m) per season.

In a statement sent from the Turkish club to the Public Disclosure Platform, Besiktas said: "With the player regarding the transfer of professional football player Alexander Mark David Oxlade-Chamberlain, effective from August 12, 2023, until the end of the 2025-2026 season. A three-year contract has been signed.

"The player will be given a net signing fee of EUR 1,500,000 and a net guarantee fee of EUR 2,500,000 for each football season.

"In addition, a maximum net fee of 10,000 Euros will be paid per match, depending on the time he takes part in the competitions."

Midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain played for Southampton and Arsenal before joining Liverpool in 2017 and has won 35 caps for England.