Sport Soccer

Wednesday 9 May 2018

Alex Ferguson first words after emerging from brain surgery: 'How did Doncaster get on?'

Alex Ferguson is recovering in hospital
Alex Ferguson is recovering in hospital
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Alex Ferguson reportedly asked his son Darren how Doncaster Rovers had fared in their final game of the season after waking up following brain surgery.

The legendary 76-year-old was rushed to Salford Royal Hospital on Saturday after suffering a brain haemorrhage hours before his son's side played their final games of the season against Wigan. A game they lost 1-0.

The Sun is reporting that after waking up, the Scot asked: “How did Doncaster get on?”

The former Manchester United manager is in intensive care after undergoing emergency surgery but is reportedly sitting up and talking.

The football world has been united in their support for Ferguson since Manchester United released a statement on his condition on Saturday evening.

More to follow

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport