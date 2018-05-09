Alex Ferguson first words after emerging from brain surgery: 'How did Doncaster get on?'
Alex Ferguson reportedly asked his son Darren how Doncaster Rovers had fared in their final game of the season after waking up following brain surgery.
The legendary 76-year-old was rushed to Salford Royal Hospital on Saturday after suffering a brain haemorrhage hours before his son's side played their final games of the season against Wigan. A game they lost 1-0.
The Sun is reporting that after waking up, the Scot asked: “How did Doncaster get on?”
The former Manchester United manager is in intensive care after undergoing emergency surgery but is reportedly sitting up and talking.
The football world has been united in their support for Ferguson since Manchester United released a statement on his condition on Saturday evening.
More to follow
Online Editors
Related Content
- Michael Carrick says support for Alex Ferguson shows how influential the ex-Manchester United manager really is
- Alex Ferguson 'sitting up and talking' after emergency surgery - reports
- Giggs and Jones hope Ferguson’s fighting spirit will help him recover
- Phil Jones says former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson is ‘like a father’ to him
- Michael Carrick devasated at hearing news of Sir Alex Ferguson’s brain surgery
- Ferguson 'sitting up and talking' after surgery