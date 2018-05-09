Alex Ferguson first words after emerging from brain surgery: 'How did Doncaster get on?'

Independent.ie

Alex Ferguson reportedly asked his son Darren how Doncaster Rovers had fared in their final game of the season after waking up following brain surgery.

