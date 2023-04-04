Aleksandar Mitrovic banned for eight matches after referee clash

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, centre, pictured being sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh during the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United for which he has been given an eight-match ban by the FA (Martin Rickett/PA Images)

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed an eight-game ban for his sending-off against Manchester United, the Football Association has announced.

Mitrovic was dismissed during his side’s FA Cup clash last month after grabbing referee Chris Kavanagh, receiving a standard three-match ban which has been extended by three games for violent conduct towards a match official and another two for using language that was “improper, abusive, insulting and threatening”.

Mitrovic admitted the latter offence, which also came with a £75,000 fine, but unsuccessfully disputed the charge of violent conduct. Having already missed one game, he will now be unavailable for Fulham’s next seven matches.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Manager Marco Silva, whose own dismissal alongside that of Willian led to Mitrovic’s angry reaction, was also punished by the independent regulatory commission.

Silva admitted using abusive and insulting words or behaviour towards Kavanagh and the fourth official but denied throwing a water bottle towards the assistant referee.

The charge was nevertheless upheld, with a £20,000 fine and another of the same amount coming due to questioning the integrity of the referee during his post-match press conference. He was also hit with a two-game touchline ban.

A further £40,000 penalty was issued against the Cottagers for failing to control their players.

Expand Close Marco Silva, right, is sent to the stand against Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Marco Silva, right, is sent to the stand against Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mitrovic is Fulham’s top scorer with 12 goals this season – seven more than his nearest challenger – and his absence comes with the team sitting in 10th place.

He will not been seen again until the final three games of the season.

Silva’s press conference quotes hinted at a lingering dissatisfaction with Kavanagh.

He said: “Our story with Chris Kavanagh this season has been really tough as a football club. Of course in all moments we should control the emotions but we are human beings.”

Mitrovic subsequently issued an apology for his exploits, saying: “I regret my actions that led to me being sent off. I allowed my frustration to get the better of me and how I reacted was wrong.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“I was trying to get the referee’s attention, but I appreciate that I should not have put my hands on him and I understand why he showed me a red card, my first in-game sending off for Fulham and my first since the 2015-16 season.”

The FA indicated it plans to appeal against both Mitrovic and Silva’s punishments.

An FA statement read: “We note the decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission to sanction Aleksandar Mitrovic and Marco Silva.

“Our current intention is to appeal both sanctions, however we will await the written reasons before confirming our final position.”