Chris Maxwell celebrates with Blackpool teammates after his save in a penalty shoot-out earned his side victory over West Brom in the FA Cup yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Sam Allardyce criticised his shootout flops after his nightmare start as West Bromwich Albion manager continued yesterday with a shock FA Cup exit at Bloomfield Road.

Kyle Edwards, Darnell Furlong and Matheus Pereira all had their penalties saved by Blackpool 'keeper Chris Maxwell as the Seasiders' secured their first victory over a top-flight club in the competition for 45 years.

Allardyce was furious that, having seen his goalkeeper Dave Button save Jerry Yates's first spot-kick and Kamil Grosicki score Albion's first effort, his Premier League relegation strugglers threw it away. He said: "We should not have lost on penalties. I'm hugely disappointed with the ones we missed.

Blackpool's Jerry Yates in action with West Brom's Semi Ajayi. Photo: Reuters

Blackpool's Jerry Yates in action with West Brom's Semi Ajayi. Photo: Reuters

"Having saved their first penalty and gone 1-0 up, we shouldn't have lost it.

"I expected us to play better and didn't expect to go behind twice. But at least I've seen some of the players I hadn't seen play, and I'll be making a judgment on them."

The defeat was a huge setback for Allardyce, who went into the tie having seen Albion lose three of their first four Premier League games by big margins since he took over from Slaven Bilic.

And it will add urgency to a major overhaul in the January transfer window.

Allardyce, who has already signed Robert Snodgrass and Andy Lonergan and allowed Charlie Austin to return to QPR, said: " I hope to be extremely busy in the window."

West Brom's Kamil Grosicki keeps the ball from Blackpool's Oliver Turton. Photo: PA

West Brom's Kamil Grosicki keeps the ball from Blackpool's Oliver Turton. Photo: PA

He made seven changes from the team thrashed 4-0 by Arsenal but his hopes of building some confidence and momentum with a victory over the club where he launched his managerial career in England in 1994 were dashed.

It was a memorable day, however, for Blackpool, managed by former Liverpool under 23s coach Neil Critchley, and few could argue that the team 13th in League One did not deserve their victory thanks to shootout hero Maxwell, who had only just returned to the team after missing two games with coronavirus.

They twice led their Premier League opponents and Albion's second equaliser was from a harshly awarded penalty.

Critchley said: "It was a top performance from all our players, a deserved victory. We more than matched a Premier League team. But I was worried about penalties because our record in shootouts this season hasn't been good."

Had Conor Gallagher not squandered Albion's best first-half chance - sliding his shot wide of the far post after being set up by Pereira - it might have been a different story. But Blackpool took the lead against the run of play four minutes before half-time after a swift counter-attack ended with Jerry Yates tapping home Bez Kubala's low cross at the far post.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce. Photo: Reuters

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce. Photo: Reuters

Albion showed more attacking urgency in the second half and Semi Ajayi equalised with a towering header from Grosicki's cross. Gallagher should have put Albion ahead but lifted a chance over the bar - and he was hooked soon after.

Blackpool regained the lead after 65 minutes when they hit Albion on the break for a second time. This time Dan Kemp played the pass through, and Yates helped the ball on for Gary Madine to shoot into the bottom corner.

But Albion equalised for a second time when Grosicki's cross struck Olly Turton's arm and referee John Brooks gave a penalty that Pereira converted.

Blackpool looked the better side in extra-time. Yates had a shot saved, while sub Sulley Kaikai fired one too high.

Edwards was denied in the second period by a fine save from Maxwell and, seconds later, Ajayi was inches away from connecting with Pereira's clever chip before it went to the shoot-out.

West Brom's Matheus Pereira scores his side's second goal from the penalty spot to level the score at 2-2. Photo: PA

West Brom's Matheus Pereira scores his side's second goal from the penalty spot to level the score at 2-2. Photo: PA

Yates and Kaikai missed for Blackpool but Kenny Dougall, Jimmy Husband and Madine kept their nerve to secure the victory. Grosicki and Jake Livermore scored Albion's penalties.

Telegraph

Telegraph.co.uk