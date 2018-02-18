Alan Pardew: West Brom need momentum to boost survival bid

Alan Pardew knows West Brom must discover some momentum if they are to have any chance of remaining in the Premier League.

Pardew presided over an eighth defeat in 17 matches in all competitions since taking over as manager as Albion were knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton on Saturday.

Following the fifth-round loss, the 56-year-old insisted he remains the right man to keep the club in the top flight but he knows results need to start improving quickly. Bottom-of-the-table West Brom will resume their survival challenge seven points from the safety of 17th place – a position currently occupied by Huddersfield, who visit The Hawthorns next weekend in a huge Premier League clash.

“We can only salvage it by getting some momentum. We had a little bit of momentum when we went to Liverpool and got that result. Unfortunately we suffered four injuries that week,” said Pardew. “We’ve got to stay injury free, we’ve got to try and get a win against Huddersfield and take that momentum into the next few games because three wins in this division, as Swansea have proven, changes your position massively, and that’s what we need to do.

“I thought there were some good things to take from the (FA Cup) game. I think anybody who was there will see that was a proper fight and a proper effort. We need to take that into the next game.” Southampton are also in the Premier League relegation zone, six points in front of West Brom, but unlike their rivals do seem to have some momentum.

Saturday’s 2-1 success means Saints have lost only one of their last eight games in all competitions, winning half of them, and manager Mauricio Pellegrino thinks it could be significant. “It is important to build a run, it helps everyone to increase our confidence and spirit when we are in a difficult situation,” he said.

“We have many important games but this allows us to take more into the next match.

“Every single game we must improve and draw some conclusions on the positives and work on the negatives because every single game from now is more and more important.”

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino said: “The most important thing now is to believe in our job and believe in our way from now until the end of the season, in the remaining Premier League games and in the next round. “We have many important games in the next 100 days until the end and for us it is really important when we can recover some players, like Nathan (Redmond) here for example, and everyone is ready to help the club.”

Press Association