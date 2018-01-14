Alan Pardew hoping home form will keep West Brom up

Pardew achieved that elusive first league win as Albion boss on Saturday at the ninth time of asking as his side defeated Brighton 2-0 at The Hawthorns.

West Brom's first home victory since the opening day of the season also ended a 20-match wait for a Premier League win, although it was not enough to lift them out of the relegation zone. It moved them to within two points of safety though, and with Southampton, Huddersfield, Leicester, Burnley and Swansea to come at home, Pardew sees those games as pivotal to West Brom's chances of staying up.

"We've got good home games and I fancy us to beat anybody at home," he said. "If we can do the job at home then I think we can pick up enough points away from home to be safe so the emphasis is still with us.

"There's still lots to do but we are working very hard and there were a lot of positives we can take from the game that we can build on." Pardew would like to bring in some new faces this month to aide West Brom's cause but revealed he has been told he will have to sell before he can buy.

"I'd like to bring in a few fresh faces but I've got no money to spend so it means I've got to move somebody," he said. "We'll have to wait and see what happens because we'll have to move somebody out if there's a bid."

Meanwhile, Brighton's woeful away form continues to see them slide down the table.

Chris Hughton's team are now just three points clear of the bottom three, four in front of West Brom, after a sixth successive goalless game on the road - a run which includes five defeats.

Hughton admitted that the Seagulls are finding life difficult in the top flight. "The Premier League is a tough division and we are finding it tough, like a few teams are," said the Brighton boss. "Apart from the Liverpool game, we've been competitive in every game but it's going to get harder and harder. It's harder to score goals and it's a challenge that we have to raise to."

Press Association