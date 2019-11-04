'Alan Mannus should be remembered for FAI Cup final heroics, not his political stance'

It doesn't take much. Social media users get outraged all the time and locally, the latest target is the Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus.

His refusal to turn to face the Irish tricolour during the playing of Amhrán na bhFiann before Sunday's FAI Cup final was enough for some to melt in their own bitterness.

The battalion of keyboard warriors, both at the match and at home, with mobile phones at the ready to take pictures of the 'incident' suggests that most of them aren't far from an outbreak of outrage.

So here's a bit of perspective...

Mannus is a former goalkeeper for Northern Ireland. Born in Toronto but raised in Belfast, the 37-year-old spent nine years at Linfield (including loan spells at Larne and Carrick Rangers) before moving to Rovers in 2009.

He left Rovers, following a successful period, to join Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone in 2011 before returning to the Hoops last year.

Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus saves a penalty from Dundalk's Daniel Cleary. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mannus also played for Rovers in the 2010 FAI Cup final. If he faced the flag or not back then, it didn't even raise an eyebrow.

A lot has changed since 2010, however. Social media has become a soapbox for extremists from Donald Trump to ISIS.

While many in the Republic have dismissed Mannus' decision as just another example of a player standing up for the community for which he represents, just like James McClean, others really can't stand the suggestion that the shoe, this time, is on the other foot.

They've been deeply offended. Since images emerged of Mannus' failure to turn 90 degrees to his right, "Rows" have "erupted", he's been "condemned". Others were hoping he'd "die in his sleep".

James McClean has been applauded in many Republican quarters for his refusal to wear a Remembrance Day poppy on his jersey or, as happened in 2015, refused to take part in a rendition of God Save The Queen at a pre-season friendly in the United States while at West Brom.

The Derry native has brought down the wrath of the British right wing at almost every match in which he plays in England, death threats and other forms of vile abuse on Twitter are commonplace, as football authorities there routinely fail to deal with the problem.

Stoke City’s James McClean is continually attacked for not wearing a poppy

Mannus is receiving that type of abuse now.

The entire Cliftonville team bowed their heads in protest at the playing of God Save The Queen in last year's Northern Irish Cup final.

Images from long ago depict an Irish team reluctantly giving Nazi salutes ahead of a friendly match against Germany at Dalymount Park before the outbreak of World War 2.

National Anthems are generally loaded with rhetoric that stir the emotions, but they're not for everyone - and Irish ones aren't for those of a Northern Irish Protestant persuasion.

So why should Mannus acquiesce? Why should McClean? Why did Ireland have to salute Hitler?

Mannus certainly didn't start this, and it won't end there either.

Shamrock Rovers fans care little. Their goalkeeper was the hero on the day, saving a penalty in the shoot-out that ended the Hoops' 32-year FAI Cup drought.

Most importantly, he'll be remembered for this and not his refusal to take part in a formality that, ultimately, goes against his beliefs.

Ask James McClean and the Cliftonville team what God Save The Queen means to them.

