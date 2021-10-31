Airtricity WNL wrap-up: Peamount sound title warning with demolition of Cork while Shels see off Galway

Abbie Larkin of Shelbourne, fourth from left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring her side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity Women's National League match between Shelbourne and Galway WFC at Tolka Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Athlone Town 1-0 DLR Waves

Roisin Molloy netted the only goal of the game as Athlone celebrated their fourth League win of the season to further back up the talk that Tommy Hewitt is doing a fine job.

Hewitt is in his second season with the club and has helped a young team continue to develop in spite of injuries and some players departing. They have a clear work ethic and can cut any team open on the counter attack.

DLR Waves, in contrast, looked like a team that had little to play for. They have a lot of quality in their squad and Graham Kelly has done fantastic work but he now must keep them motivated.

This was a game devoid of magical moments and end-to-end action, but Athlone won't care one bit as they took the three points on offer.

Peamount United 8-1 Cork City

Áine O'Gorman was on target for Peamount United

When the champions find their groove there is little that any team in the League can do to stop them, which Cork City discovered at PRL Park.

Peamount were 6-0 up by half-time with Stephanie Roche, Tiegan Ruddy, Áine O'Gorman, Dora Gorman and Alannah McEvoy all on target and an own goal also helping them.

After the break Sabhdh Doyle and Becky Watkins added to Cork's misery, even if Laura Shine pulled one back. The goals tally puts O'Gorman out in front in the Golden Boot race on 15 goals.

Earlier in the day, Peamount's Under-17 team overcame Donegal League to reach the final of the EA SPORTS WNL U17 Cup giving them plenty to celebrate in Greenogue as they inch closer to another title triumph.

Shelbourne 2-0 Galway WFC

The last time that Shelbourne featured in front of the TG4 cameras, Noelle Murray put on quite a show. This time it was the turn of Abbie Larkin.

The Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17 captain got the first goal and provided the assist for the second to ensure that Shels collected the three points at Tolka Park.

Noel King's side deserved their victory but this was not smooth sailing as Galway kept the pressure on throughout and if it wasn't for the alertness of goalkeeper Amanda Budden they could have fought their way back into this.

Still, the night belonged to The Reds and, in particular, Larkin who showed no nerves by leading the line superbly. No wonder people are mentioning her as a future star player.

Wexford Youths 7-0 Bohemians

This season is far from over for Wexford who are still fighting for the title and have the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final to look forward to. So it was hardly surprising that they were pumped up here.

For Bohemians, this was a horror show on the night before Halloween. They could do little to contain the attacking prowess of Wexford, who were led excellently by captain Kylie Murphy.

At one stage of the game it felt like target practice for Wexford as Murphy and Ellen Molloy both netted a hat-trick, while Aoibheann Clancy also converted a penalty.

The home side will take a lot of confidence from this, but Bohs know that they are better than this display and must regain their steely edge for the remaining games of the season.