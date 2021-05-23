Aiden McGeady joins list of Irish players assessing next move after play-off defeats

Sunderland's Aiden McGeady (right) and Lincoln City's Lewis Montsma battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One playoff semi final second leg match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Irish veterans Aiden McGeady and Joe Murphy are assessing their next career moves after their clubs finished their seasons by missing out on the promotion play-off finals.

And while McGeady (35) is likely to find a new club after an impressive season for Sunderland, Murphy (39) could decide to go into retirement and focus on coaching.

Murphy made his 12th league appearance of the season for Tranmere Rovers in the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Morecambe, a 1-1 draw on the day but Morecambe won 3-2 on aggregate. He is out of contract and is likely to seek a coaching role.

Ireland international Lee O'Connor will now leave Tranmere and return to Celtic as his season-long loan spell is at an end.

McGeady was one of the key players for Sunderland as he came from a long spell out in the cold to establish himself in the side, and was voted onto the League One team of the year by his fellow players.

On Saturday he claimed two assists as the Black Cats beat Lincoln City 2-1, but Lincoln advance to the play-off final 3-2 on aggregate.

But his deal has now expired and as McGeady was one of the bigger earners, Sunderland are unlikely to offer a new deal on the same terms, with manager Lee Johnson also facing the axe as part of a complete overhaul at the Stadium of Light.

The club season is also over for Bournemouth pair Shane Long and Mark Travers after the Cherries lost to Brentford in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Long, who had a frustrating loan spell there, faces an uncertain future with two years left on his contract at Southampton.