Aguero happy to avoid repeat of 2012’s late drama

Sergio Aguero claims it is a relief Manchester City have secured the Premier League title without any final-game drama this season.

Aguero scored the remarkable injury-time goal against QPR that saw City clinch their first Premier League crown on the last day of the campaign in 2012.

City’s victory in 2014 was also not made certain until the 38th match of the season. Their latest triumph, however, has come with much more to spare after West Brom’s victory over Manchester United on Sunday ensured the job was completed with five games remaining.

“This is my third title with City and it’s just a relief not to have to wait the final day this time!” said Aguero, who is City’s top scorer this season with 30 goals. “This season has been incredible and the football we’ve played has been the best I’ve been involved with while at the club.

“It’s been a pleasure to play with this team and be part of everything we’ve achieved this season. “For players like David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Yaya (Toure) who have been here a long time, it’s even more special because it’s another title we’ve won together.”

Aguero, who joined City in 2011, became City’s record goalscorer earlier in the campaign and now has 199 strikes for the club. The side this season have been outstanding, winning 28 of their 33 league games so far and losing just two. With 87 points, they could yet beat Chelsea’s Premier League record of 95 points for a season. Having scored 93 goals, Pep Guardiola’s side are also just 10 short of equalling another Chelsea record.

“We have scored great goals, played fantastic football and learned together under Pep,” Argentina striker Aguero, who missed Saturday’s victory at Tottenham with a knee injury, told the club’s website www.mancity.com.

“Now the trick is making sure we kick on again next season and come back even stronger.

“We’re looking forward to the celebrations, but first we have five important games to play and we want to win them all. Then we can think about the World Cup and next season. “But for now, let’s enjoy the moment together with our fans and finish strongly.”

Press Association