AGM’s frosty atmosphere shines a light on familiar FAI failings

Daniel McDonnell

A Dublin AGM lost in the weeds of an All-Ireland football final weekend is far from the vision that John Delaney had for the annual gathering of his football family.

There will come a point where the modern version of the meeting is not automatically compared to the event it used to be in its former life, when it was the low-key conclusion to a festival of fun, cheques and spin in a chosen part of the country.

