How do Manchester City recover from that?

I cannot ever remember a team collapsing in the semi-final of a big competition in that manner.

City had the game won and they somehow didn’t do the basics of marking, of covering, of tackling and of, yes, being cynical if you have to.

You cannot but admire Real Madrid for the way they have come back from the dead against PSG, Chelsea and now Manchester City in the Champions League this season.

But this is one thing I do not like about their players or the club.

When, finally, in each of those matches they got ahead, their players feigned injury, rolled around, pleaded for free-kicks, disputed things with the referee, and generally disrupted the flow of the match in any way they could as time ran out.

It is clearly a planned tactic that has been used in all their matches. Pep Guardiola was right to be furious when only three minutes of injury-time was signalled at the end of the second period of extra-time.

The ball was in play for only about eight minutes of the proper 15.

What can Guardiola do now as his team plays Newcastle in the Premier League today, knowing a win is vital if they are going to be double champions of England?

I suspect he might do what Jack Charlton did on one huge occasion in my career at the World Cup Finals in 1994.

We had famously beaten Italy in the first game, but then had to play Mexico in an oven in Orlando.

They beat us 2-1, with John Aldridge’s late goal eventually the difference between us qualifying for the Round of 16 and going home.

Expand Close File Pic: John Aldridge picks the ball out of the net after scoring Ireland's only goal v Mexico in the 1994 World Cup Finals in Orlando. 24/6/94. Soccer. Pic: David Maher SPORTSFILE. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp File Pic: John Aldridge picks the ball out of the net after scoring Ireland's only goal v Mexico in the 1994 World Cup Finals in Orlando. 24/6/94. Soccer. Pic: David Maher SPORTSFILE.

Of course, in the dressing-room straight afterwards we didn’t know the significance of Aldo’s goal.

But Jack was just determined that we had to get our heads quickly around the fact that we were playing Norway in a couple of days’ time and that our entire World Cup hung on that match.

That there was no time to be feeling sorry for ourselves, we had to win the match.

As it turned out a 0-0 draw was enough to go through, but Jack was already determined to turn our minds to the next big game.

Read More

That’s surely where Pep is surely now, trying to tell his lads that the Champions League is gone, but you have to get back up on the horse quickly if we’re going to win the Premier League.

Maybe he didn’t deliver that speech on Wednesday night in the dressing-room. He may well have opted to let raw wounds heal.

But he surely made it when the group gathered again on Thursday or Friday.

For all that, Pep will try to pull his players together, but he will have to look in the mirror too.

Yet again, during his tenure at Manchester City, you have to wonder did he get his selection and tactics right in a big, big game.

Why did he spend £100million on Jack Grealish last summer, if he wasn’t going to play him in the most important matches?

The answer, I suppose, is that unlike other managers, he is not working off a budget when it comes to buying players.

The suspicion now is that he bought Jack just because he could – not because he needed him.

And why did he take Kevin de Bruyne off when the tie was still very much in the balance? As it happened, I didn’t think the Belgian was having a great game.

Unusually, he misplaced a few passes and was waving his arms about at team-mates, something I never like to see. I wonder was de Bruyne playing with some sort of knock?

But there was one moment, when the score was still 0-0, when he threaded the most magnificent pass through the Real defence towards Gabriel Jesus.

It was a thing of beauty that Eder Militao just nipped off the City’s striker’s toe.

The pass was of a quality that only de Bruyne could provide and City were bereft of that class when they needed a goal to force penalties.

People will reflect on Wednesday’s match, and what a match it was.

But to me the damage was done in the home leg a week previously when City conceded three times.

Now the away goals rule is gone, but you are simply asking for trouble if you concede three goals in the home leg of a European tie.

Had Manchester City won 4-1 at the Etihad, they would surely have gone through.

To pull back that deficit at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid would have had to expose their defence so often that City would have scored more than once last Wednesday.

But this was a chance of a lifetime lost for City.

Not only were they strolling to the Champions League Final with 90 minutes played, but two of the home team’s very best players, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, were off the pitch by then.

For the second half of extra-time Karim Benzema was missing too.

So City were actually playing Real Madrid with none of their ‘Galaticos’ on the pitch.

And they still couldn’t get the job done.

Last Wednesday will haunt the club, until they actually win the European Cup.

But before that can happen there is a Premier League title to secure. And everyone at City will have to have their heads straight this afternoon.