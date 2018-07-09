Ademola Lookman remains on RB Leipzig’s radar
The Everton youngster spent the second half of last season on loan at the Bundesliga club.
RB Leipzig are continuing their pursuit of young Everton forward Ademola Lookman.
The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Bundesliga club and they are keen to take him back on a permanent deal.
Everton have reportedly turned down a £12million bid, but Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick, who on Monday was also also appointed first-team manager, has no intention of giving up.
“Bringing in three more players would be realistic,” Rangnick told a press conference.
“We’re still in talks over Ademola Lookman – we want him back and he wants to come.”
Press Association