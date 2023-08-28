‘Adam is in very good shape’ – Norwich boss hails in-form Irish striker Idah

Norwich City boss David Wagner believes that Ireland striker Adam Idah is close to showing his full potential with the in-form Canaries after a difficult time for the player due to injury.

Idah made it two goals in five games for City when he scored in Saturday’s 4-0 win away to Huddersfield, that form a timely boost for Stephen Kenny as he looks for attacking options for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Holland.

Idah played in the last two internationals of last season, a start in the defeat away to Greece and a sub appearance in the home win over Gibraltar.

While the return to top form of Shane Duffy with Norwich – the Derry native has played in every minute of every game in their unbeaten start to the season – is also good news for the international manager, Idah’s early-season form is also a positive, though it’s still a concern that Idah has yet to complete 90 minutes this term.

He came on as a sub for Josh Sargent after 14 minutes at the weekend but had to be then replaced four minutes from time due to cramp but boss Wagner is encouraged.

“Adam is in very good shape, and form as well. You can see it in training and you could see it against QPR where he started,” Wagner said.

“His first goal against Hull was very important, he was in the right position at the right moment, it really gave him a boost and this is what you have seen in training as well.

"On Saturday he was able to show it on the pitch for a longer period, at the end he had some cramps and we still have to work with him a bit on his fitness, but he did great on Saturday.”

It was also a good weekend for current Ireland U21 cap Andrew Moran who made an impression on his debut for Blackburn Rovers, after last week’s loan move from Brighton.

Moran came on for the last 30 minutes and played a role in their 1-0 win away to Watford, as Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is clearly happy that former St Joseph’s Boys player Moran opted for Blackburn for his loan move despite many offers on the table.

“It is great to see that Moran chose Blackburn and Brighton chose Blackburn because we have a quite similar way of playing football on the ball,” Tomasson said.

“He is, of course, a player who plays between the lines. He can play one or two touches and create chances or score goals. It was great to see him getting his first minutes and great to see an excellent performance.”