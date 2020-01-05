Adam Idah targets Old Trafford stage after his breakthrough FA Cup display as he discusses loan move

Norwich teenager Idah shot to prominence with a stunning FA Cup hat-trick against Preston on Saturday, with the quality of his goals securing back page headlines on both sides of the Irish sea.

Now Cork-born Idah has spoken about his dreams of making his mark against United next Saturday, as he admitted he has already exceeded his expectations at Norwich.

"When I came over to Norwich two years ago, I didn't think this would happen," Idah told reporters.

"Even to start the game was unbelievable but to get off the mark and then score another two goals was great for me. It’s a dream come true.

"I think I've improved a lot, just on the pitch a lot more physically and even my movement, watching Teemu Pukki is unbelievable.

"It's all down to putting in the hard work really, it shows the boss will put you in, so just delighted.

"The boss and everyone have been great with me and I think I have improved a lot since then - on the pitch, physically, and off the pitch, I've matured a lot too."

When asked whether he is now hoping to start in Norwich's next match against United, Idah offered up a cautious response as he said: "That's down to the boss, but it's what I'm working towards.

"Teemu could be back by then, hopefully, but I'm just going to work hard and train even harder. If it comes to that, I'll try and take my opportunity. If not, I'll just keep going."

Norwich City's Adam Idah celebrates scoring their third goal with Ibrahim Amadou and Jamal Lewis in the FA Cup third round win over Preston North End at Deepdale. Photo: Reuters/Lee Smith

Norwich first-choice striker Pukki is likely to return to the Norwich line-up for the clash against United and there have been suggestions that 18-year-old Idah could be sent out on loan to give him some experience, as he admits a decision on his short-term future has yet to be made.

"It's up in the air at the moment, I don't know what's happening," he continued. "If I go on loan, I go on loan, it's going to help me in my development."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke also gave his views on a possible loan for Idah, as he suggested his Irish wonder-kid is no longer a hidden weapon.

"Maybe I send Teemu Pukki out on loan," he said with a smile, as he reflected on Idah's breakthrough performance.

"There is no need for an emergency situation. We are in the driving seat. If he is scoring goals for us we won't be loaning out our best players. He has a long term contract so there is no urgency on our part.

"It will be a bit difficult to keep him a secret now. That is for sure. He deserves to be in the spotlight a bit.

"We back young players as a club but there are no gifts. They only come to the pitch when they are ready.

"Okay, we had a few injuries but Adam is prepared to deliver and he grabbed his chance with both hands. Not just his goals, but how he kept the ball and linked the play and worked for the team."

