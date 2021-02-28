Adam Idah on target as Norwich extend lead at top of Championship

Norwich City's Adam Idah (right) celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Adams Park, Wycombe

Ireland striker Adam Idah found the net as Norwich extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship to seven points with a comfortable 2-0 win over Wycombe.

Wycombe kept the visitors goalless for 51 minutes, but an 18th goal of the season for Teemu Pukki broke the deadlock and Corkman Idah wrapped things up three minutes from time.

Anis Mehmeti went closest for Wycombe, as his low first-half drive whistled past the post, but the league leaders looked in control throughout.

Norwich;s pressure was a sign of things to come after the break. Hernandez had another chance, inexplicably planting a free header wide of the goal, before Norwich took the lead.

After excellent work down the right, Max Aarons' low cross found Pukki in the area and the Finland international's shot deflected off Josh Knight and past Stockdale.

The goal spurred Norwich into a flurry of chances. Hernandez poked the ball wide of the goal when one-on-one with Stockdale, before Buendia ballooned a shot over the bar.

There was the unusual sight of five substitutions at once midway through the second half, as Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth rung the changes.

With Wycombe in the ascendancy late on, substitute Scott Kashket spooned the ball over the bar and blasted wide as his side hunted for an equaliser.

However, any chance was snuffed out two minutes from time. Stockdale saved excellently from McLean but Idah bundled the ball home to secure all three points and keep Wycombe 11 points from safety at the bottom of the table.

