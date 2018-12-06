Adam Hammill in esteemed company after goal from inside his own half

Adam Hammill joined an impressive cast list when he scored from his own half in St Mirren’s 2-2 Ladbrokes Premiership draw at Hibernian on Wednesday night.

The former Barnsley, Huddersfield and Wolves winger beat Adam Bogdan in the Hibs goal with a spectacular 50-yard effort.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at other memorable goals that players have scored from their own half.

David Beckham – Manchester United v Wimbledon, August 1996

Video-grabbed sequence of images of the goal scored by Manchester United’s David Beckham from the halfway line against Wimbledon in January 1996 (Sky Sports/PA)

With one audacious swing of the right foot, this was the goal that launched ‘Brand Beckham’. United were already winning 2-0 at Selhurst Park when Beckham decorated the dying moments with a strike forever replayed. Beckham received Brian McClair’s pass, took a brief look up, and then sent the bail sailing over Neil Sullivan, whose dash back to the Wimbledon goal proved in vain. While United boss Sir Alex Ferguson expressed his shock at the goal, team-mate Gary Neville said Beckham practised it in training “every single day”.

Xabi Alonso – Liverpool v Newcastle, September 2006

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso twice scored from inside his own half for the Reds (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Spanish midfielder laid claim to the title of the long-distance king after scoring twice from inside his own half in the space of nine months. Alonso struck from close to 70 yards in an FA Cup victory at Luton in January 2006, with the Hatters goal unattended after goalkeeper Marlon Beresford had been sent up for a last-gasp corner. Alonso repeated the feat the following season when, after winning the ball with a perfectly-timed tackle, he launched a howitzer from near the centre circle. The ball flew into the goal at the Kop end as Newcastle goalkeeper Steve Harper slipped, crowning a 2-0 Liverpool win.

Asmir Begovic – Stoke v Southampton, November 2013

Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic scored while playing for Stoke in November 2013 (Nick Potts/PA)

Paul Robinson and Tim Howard are both members of an exclusive goalkeepers’ scoring club in the Premier League. Howard’s goal, for Everton against Bolton in January 2012, actually beat Bogdan, who would be similarly embarrassed by Hammill almost nine years on. But Begovic’s effort was the furthest out and won him a place in the Guinness World Records book. It came after just 13 seconds as Stoke won possession from the kick-off. The ball was played back to Begovic, who was just outside his six-yard box, and a towering kick caught on the breeze and bounced over Saints goalkeeper Artur Boruc. The game finished 1-1.

Charlie Adam – Stoke v Chelsea, April 2015

Charlie Adam scored from inside his own half for Stoke at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Adam was even further out than Alonso, if only by a yard or two, when he stunned the whole of Stamford Bridge. The Scotland midfielder had scored from a similar position in a reserve-team game for Blackpool against Accrington in 2009, but there were over 41,000 there this time as well as the watching millions on television. Adam was 66 yards out as he took two touches before his powerful left-footed strike embarrassed Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who failed to tip it over the crossbar. Adam celebrated by mimicking the robot celebration of team-mate Peter Crouch – but Stoke ended up losing 2-1.

Wayne Rooney – Everton v West Ham, November 2017

Everton’s Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring from inside his own half against West Ham in November 2017 (Peter Byrne/PA)

So good, Rooney scored twice from his own half in the Premier League – both against West Ham. Rooney first embarrassed the Hammers from inside his own half when playing for Manchester United at Upton Park in March 2014. Over three years on and Rooney was back in Everton blue to leave his former England colleague Joe Hart stranded in a 4-0 Toffees victory. After finding the perfect trajectory to clear the despairing jumps of Winston Reid and Cheikhou Kouyate, hat-trick hero Rooney said: “I’ve never struck a football better in my life.”

Press Association