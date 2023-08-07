Actions of England’s Lauren James were stupid, reckless and spiteful, but it shouldn’t define her career

It was a moment of anger provoked by the intense frustration of a poor team and personal display. A moment of madness that turned Lauren James’s sensational World Cup into a catastrophe.

Her tournament looks over. She was sent off for violent conduct, likely to mean a three-match ban once reviewed. She did not make it look like an accident when she planted her studs on the back of Michelle Alozie and put all her weight down on her right leg as she moved away.

The replays were damning. She had already used both clenched fists to push herself off and then used her boot to leave a real mark.

It was a petulant act of violence designed to inflict pain on an opponent as she lay beneath her on the ground. It was stupid, reckless and spiteful. It deserved to be punished, and was. James had, in a flash of red mist, morphed from the superstar of this tournament into a villain.

She can only be relieved it did not cost England the game and their participation at this World Cup. Flights would have been hastily booked and a humiliating return to England prepared had her team-mates not clung on in extra-time and then – miracle of miracles – won a penalty shootout under huge pressure. England would have failed Down Under and she would have been blamed. That is the way these things usually work.

It brought back memories of David Beckham’s red card against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup. It served up a potent vision of Wayne Rooney’s sending off against Portugal in 2006. Both times, England lost on penalties. This time, they did not; that was the only difference.

It was a flash of temper from the 21-year-old we had not seen before. Team-mates rallied around her in the mixed zone immediately after the game, insisting these things are part of football, but they would have been unlikely to have been so forgiving had they been knocked out.

England got away with arguably their worst performance in a competitive game under Sarina Wiegman and still somehow managed to win. This could have been a whole lot worse for James and women’s football in England.

An early tournament exit would have been a disaster, scapegoats would have been sought, with James the most obvious target.

But before we condemn her rush of blood, immaturity and hot-headedness, it is worth remembering she is a young woman playing in her first international tournament, who had been tightly marked throughout the game. She was followed around the pitch like she had a tracking light on her back.

England were poor. None of the attacking players performed and so much had been expected from her. It was a lot to take on and she snapped under the pressure.

Others have done the same and it is worth highlighting that neither Beckham’s nor Rooney’s England careers were destroyed as a result of their moments of madness. Beckham suffered immensely at first but rebuilt his reputation and captained the national side through his hard work and talent. He learnt a painful lesson and became a far more rounded character as a result. Rooney’s incident is mainly remembered for the wink from his Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo that accompanied his red card. He also went on to captain his country and broke the goal-scoring record for England in the process.

James is, like them, at the start of her international career. She will have to take her punishment and the criticism that will sting. She deserves it but does not deserve ruination as a player or a person. She is fortunate England have progressed to another quarter-final. Those that came before her did not have that positive distraction.

James will suffer. It will hurt. She will feel she has let everyone down, including herself, but she can come back from this and thrive. It is a stamp that, sadly, has defined her World Cup, but it does not need to define the rest of her career.