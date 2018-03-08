Manchester United and Ireland legend Roy Keane never shied away from a tackle in his explosive career and now he has revealed how he used to deploy some dark arts to inflict pain on his opponents.

Manchester United and Ireland legend Roy Keane never shied away from a tackle in his explosive career and now he has revealed how he used to deploy some dark arts to inflict pain on his opponents.

'Accidentally meant' - Roy Keane's comical insight into how he got away with nasty tackles

Keane was a studio pundit for ITV Sport as he reflected on Tottenham's Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus, with Andrea Barzagli's off-the-ball stamp on Spurs attacking star Son Heung-min catching the Irishman's eye.

While his fellow pundit Lee Dixon was less than impressed by the devious act from Juve defender Barzagli, Keane suggested it was the kind of nastiness he mastered during his playing career. "You always get away with them ones, they are the ones that are accidentally meant!" declared Keane, as he looked at the stamp with a smile etched on his face. "I don't mind them ones."

Dixon suggested he would 'bow to superior knowledge' as he accepted Keane was a little more of an expert in such matters, as he argued Barzagli could have been sent off. "He has a go at him, kicks him to the ground, lands on him, lifts his foot up and has another go at him," said Dixon. "If the referee sees that, I think he send him off."

Roy Keane had some sympathy for Tottenham despite their Champions League exit Meanwhile, Barzagli toasted his side's victory, as he suggested they fought back from a woeful first half display to find a way to win at Wembley. "We are capable of anything, including 50 terrible minutes and then turning the result around. At a certain point, we started playing well and scored two goals," Barzagli told Mediaset Premium. "We had to suffer too and were lucky with that upright, but we need luck in this competition.

"At half-time we had to adjust a few things, but above all just had to believe. We started the second half in a bit of a shaky way, but we were facing a really impressive team. "Juventus proved we were tough and Juve are nothing if not tough."

Online Editors