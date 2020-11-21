'Absolutely furious and disgusted': Alan Kelly blasts 'innuendo' around Ireland dressing rooms leaks

Ireland goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly has hit back at what he called a ”narrative and innuendo being created in the media” regarding the controversial video shown to the Ireland team by manager Stephen Kenny ahead of last week’s friendly defeat to England.

The 34-times capped Kelly stepped away from the camp prior to the Bulgaria game due to health reasons associated to his asthma after a number of players were diagnosed with Cvoid-19.

In a statement issued on his twitter account, Kelly said; ''I recently made a difficult decision to put my health first and football second as I continued to work, travel, eat and sleep in camp with the Republic of Ireland team during the recent international break.

''COVID-19 was present in the camp and continuing to spread from person to person during this period. I made the decision to 'sit out' the last match because the risk was too high for me as an asthmatic.

''I am now absolutely furious and disgusted with the narrative and innuendo being created in the media that this decision is somehow linked with stories leaked to the press out of OUR dressing room.

Alan Kelly statement: âEnough is enoughâ pic.twitter.com/PolHtvRFhR — Goalkeeping Skills (@Keepingskills) November 21, 2020

''I can say, with 100% certainty, that I have never bleated to the media in 35 years as a player and coach. And I've been in some pretty interesting dressing rooms.

''This narrative is totally and wholly wrong. It should beg the question who is spreading and benefitting from this? What I can say is that it is not me.

''I have been a loyal servant to Irish football for over 30 years and to now find my name and reputation being dragged through the mud is shameful.

''Enough is enough.''

Online Editors